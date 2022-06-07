All "A Radiant World" Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has had a recent content update coinciding with the ongoing 2022 rendition of their yearly GO Fest event. This latest patch comes as the next wave of three-month-long content updates known as "seasons" that have been consistently done for the title since the Season of Mischief in Fall 2021.

This new content update has been dubbed the Season of GO. Given it is relatively new, we are in the first wave of the latest content. This includes the Ultra Beast Nihilego, the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin, and a new character taking the place of Professor Willow named Rhi.

In addition to the GO Fest, there is a new wave of special research tasks for players to complete. "A Radiant World" is only available for GO Fest ticket holders and ultimately rewards users with an encounter with the newest addition to the mobile game's roster, Ultra Beast Nihilego.

Completing Pokemon GO's "A Radiant World" Special Research

Rhi in front of an Ultra Wormhole

The first stage of the special research is very tame as it requires gamers to play the game. Two objectives in this stage include "walk 1 kilometer" and "catch 10 Pokemon".

The last task individuals must complete is "make ten nice throws," which can be a challenge but also be done very easily. In total, this stage of the special research rewards players with:

22 Poke Balls

22 Trapinch Candies

2 Lucky Eggs

1 Star Piece

2,022 XP

22 Ultra Balls

The next stage can be a bit more challenging as it requires users to defeat two Team GO Rocket grunts. The other two objectives need them to catch ten different Pokemon species and complete two field research tasks.

Field research is the daily task that rewards gamers with breakthroughs.

Upon completion, this stage of the special research will reward them with:

4,044 Stardust

1 Incense

22 Poke Balls

2 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Premium Raid Passes

The third stage of the special research can be tough for newer Pokemon GO players and those without friends to help challenge Raid Battles. To fully complete this stage, they must participate in two Raid Battles, use two supercharged attacks, and win a Raid Battle.

After users complete each task in this stage, they will be rewarded in total with:

2 Max Revives

2 Max Potions

2 Golden Razz Berries

1 Super Incubator

An encounter with Bronzor

2,022 XP

The fourth stage of this special research is where Pokemon GO gamers are granted some of the best rewards possible. They should send two gifts to other trainers on their friend's list, hatch an egg, and play with their Buddy Pokemon.

After completing these objectives, individuals will be rewarded with:

2 Incubators

22 Shaymin Candies

2,022 Stardust

2 Pinap Berries

2 Razz Berries

An encounter with Nihilego

At this point, all of the best rewards for this special research have been completed. All of the prizes from here on are standard in Pokemon GO. After spinning five Pokestops or Gyms, using ten berries to catch Pokemon, and taking a screenshot with the player's Buddy Pokemon, they will receive these rewards:

2,022 XP

22 Ultra Balls

1 Incense

1 Sinnoh Stone

1 Star Piece

3 Rare Candies

After completing the fifth stage, the last one has no objectives. This means that users who make it this far will no longer be required to achieve any goals for this special research in Pokemon GO.

Gamers who make it this far will receive 6,066 Stardust and 6,066 XP.

