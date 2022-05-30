How to get Pokemon GO Fest 2022 tickets

With Pokemon GO Fest 2022 right around the corner, many players wonder how they can prepare to participate. Much like the monthly Community Day events, players will need to purchase a ticket before they are eligible to partake in this yearly event in Niantic's mobile game. However, some players may need guidance.

To circumvent any confusion the game's playerbase may have, there is an easy way players can use when purchasing their GO Fest ticket. Players looking to prepare for the event ahead of time should purchase their ticket now rather than waiting until the last minute. That way, their benefits maximize.

So how can players purchase their tickets? What are some of the different tickets players can obtain, and how can players learn more about this event before deciding if they want to participate? The most important question is how much this year's GO Fest tickets cost?

Where to purchase a Pokemon GO Fest Ticket

Official artwork from Niantic's June Update Newsletter (Image via Niantic)

The first bit of information to note about the Pokemon GO Fest 2022 ticket is its price. This year's GO Fest ticket will cost $14.99. However, for players only interested in participating in the finale event, a separate ticket will be available for purchase later for $10.99. But where can players buy them?

The easiest way to purchase these tickets is through the in-game shop. Players can access this shop directly in the game by selecting the "shop" icon upon tapping the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of their screen from the map view. The option to purchase a GO Fest ticket will be at the top of the page.

Though there is still time before the event begins, players can now pre-purchase their tickets. Players can pre-purchase their tickets, purchase them when the event starts, or if the player decides partway through the event that they wish to participate, they can buy a ticket during the event.

Looking towards the Finale Event tickets, it is unknown when exactly players can purchase these. It can be inferred that it may be possible to buy these tickets at least a day before the Pokemon GO Fest Finale. It can also be inferred that players can also purchase these tickets in the in-game shop.

These tickets will cost $10.99 and can most likely be purchased during GO Fest but before the Finale begins. Players may also be able to buy a Finale ticket during the Finale event if they decide they would like to participate at the last minute.

Here is a short list to summarize the process:

Open Pokemon GO on your mobile device

Tap the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen

Tap the "Shop" option

Select the GO Fest ticket

The upcoming yearly GO Fest event for Pokemon GO is always one of the most exciting times for the game's audience. With this iteration of the event bringing a new Mythical Pokemon, cosmetics, and a new costumed Pikachu, players are encouraged to participate to cash in on these rare additions.

