What will the June 2022 Community Day bring in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is known for having a variety of community events for players to participate in. The most notable of these events is the monthly Community Day. Usually, the details around this event are revealed a month in advance. However, no information has been announced about June's monthly event as of writing.

With the lack of information currently in place, we can speculate about what could be using patterns established from previous Community Day events. Pokemon GO is a game that relies heavily on routine, and if there were going to be any major changes for June's event, players would already know.

With everything in mind, we can begin to construct a hypothesis on what June's Community Day will bring, as well as confirm some of the more routine details. So, what can players expect to see from this rendition of the monthly Community Day event? What are some potential Pokemon players can expect to see as well?

Note: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Pokemon GO's June 2022 Community Day: What we know so far

Promotional imagery for Pokemon GO displaying the default player avatars (Image via Niantic)

As many experienced Pokemon GO players know, Community Days yields high rewards for every player who participates. These rewards can range from more stardust and catch XP for standard players or a collection of useful consumable items and candies for players who purchase the event's special research ticket.

The date for this event has also been confirmed. The Community Day event for June 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 25. This is expected of Pokemon GO, as Community Days are typically held on weekends. As a bonus, the dates for the Community Day events in the following two months have also been announced.

July 2022's Community Day event will be held on Sunday, July 17. August's Community Day event will be held on Saturday, August 13. The date on which these events are taking place has been announced. However, the spotlight Pokemon of these events is yet to be announced.

Of course, the feature everyone loves about Community Days in the game will still be present. The rate of finding a Shiny Pokemon during these events always increases from the standard 1/500 encounters up to 1/25. Of course, this boost only applies to the spotlight Pokemon of the event.

The Community Days of the recent past appear to reflect the current season in the game. The Season of Alola revolves entirely around the Pokemon native to the namesake region. Ever since the season was released, Community Days have featured Pokemon native to the area.

Finally, we can make predictions for the spotlight Pokemon to be revealed for June's Community Day. We predict that June's Community Day will feature both the standard and Alolan variants for Vulpix, the Fox Pokemon. The Pokemon in both of its variants are fan favorites and highly requested candidates.

