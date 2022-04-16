The worst shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Despite there being plenty of great shiny sprites in Pokemon GO, some of them fall short of the mark every now and then.

Shiny forms are opportunities for Pokemon to have a completely different color. Sometimes, fans can prefer their shiny color over their original design. However, some shiny forms barely stray from the original. There’s also the other side of that coin where the shiny goes way too overboard.

Which shiny Pokemon aren't as popular?

Usually, shinies are done best when they retain the original qualities of the Pokemon. For example, Red Gyarados looks just as menacing as the regular one. Some of these color swaps, though, totally abandon this principle.

Nowhere is there a better example of this than Weavile. Its normal sprite is frightening to look at, with its sharp claws and dark color palette. The shiny for Weavile, though, gives it a light magenta and yellow hue. This color change just makes it too bright for a Dark-type like Weavile.

Shiny Garchomp barely looks different from its ordinary appearance (Image via Niantic)

Most of these strong color changes, though, do work out for the best. Shiny Slowbro is fairly popular with its light blue skin, while Genesect sports a red coat with its shiny form. Similarly, many other shinies with vastly different colors can earn high praise.

The cardinal sin with shinies, though, is when they are barely different. Instead of having some shiny sprites with different colors, some of them are simply darker or lighter than the original.

One example would be Tyranitar, who merely adopts a lighter shade of his already light green hue. Its shiny is a little on the brown side, but it’s a very tiny difference. Furthermore, it can be difficult to tell the difference between the shiny and original form.

The biggest offender with this, though, is Garchomp. With its shiny, the Pokemon goes from being dark blue to a slightly darker blue. It’s a shame since Garchomp is one of the strongest and most popular Pokemon in the game.

The beloved Pokemon has featured in several spin-off games, on Cynthia’s Champions team, etc. Unfortunately, though, its shiny isn’t much to write home about.

