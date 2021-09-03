Pokemon GO announces updates on rescheduled Safari Zone events

Pokemon GO has finally announced new dates and information regarding the game's Safari Zone events.

These events were supposed to take place in 2020, but got derailed due to unprecedented circumstances. However, to everyone's delight, they have been rescheduled.

Here's everything there is to know about Pokemon GO's upcoming Safari Zone events.

Attention, Trainers! The three Safari Zone events originally planned for 2020 have now been rescheduled. #PokemonGOSafariZone



Learn more here:https://t.co/nrGZpTMnAV pic.twitter.com/Dx2omozMYC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 2, 2021

Pokemon GO will host three Safari Zone events in different cities in the coming months

Listed below are the official dates and locations for the upcoming Safari Zone events in Pokemon GO.

The first Safari Zone event will take place in Liverpool from October 15th through to 17th in Sefton Park.

Philadelphia will host the second celebration from October 29th through to 31st in Fairmount Park.

The third Safari Zone event is set to take place in St. Louis from November 12th, all the way till 14th in Tower Grove Park.

Interestingly, all ticket-holders for these events will be able to take advantage of the special bonuses in Pokemon GO, whether they attend in person or simply play on their mobile device from anywhere in the world.

The following bonuses will be active for ticket holders during the event:

Featured Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild and will be attracted to Incense.

Incense used in a Safari Zone event will last eight hours.

Event-exclusive Field and Special Research tasks will be available.

Lure Modules will last for four hours.

Bonus 2 km Eggs will be obtainable.

Those ticket-holders who plan on attending their event in person will be required to RSVP to the celebration beforehand. At long last, players with a ticket for a Safari Zone event will have their chance to take advantage of all the special bonuses during the celebrations.

However, it remains to be seen how the in-person events will pan out. The current situation is susceptible to rapid and uncertain changes which might affect the event's attendance. Fans from all over the world are hoping for a flawless celebration without any hiccups.

Get psyched, Trainers! 🔮 Inkay and Malamar will make their Pokémon GO debuts during the Psychic Spectacular event! https://t.co/UTHRvGiryL pic.twitter.com/YQpdrpdn0n — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 1, 2021

Also, read Pokemon GO: Inkay and Malamar to make their debut this September

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul