Pokemon GO Banette in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Mega Banette has made its way back to Pokemon GO and is currently featured in Mega Raids. If you have taken part in these Mega Raids, you must have caught the Pocket Monster, as it is fairly easy to take down. If you are wondering how the creature performs across all the formats of the GO Battle League, you have come to the right place.

This article takes a look at the best movesets for Banette in PvP and PvE.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best PvE moveset for Banette in Pokemon GO

Mega Banette, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Banette

The best offensive PvE moveset for Banette in GO features Shadow Claw as the Fast move, as well as Shadow Ball and Dazzling Gleam as the Charged moves.

You will primarily use Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball as the main move combination in Raids and Gym battles with Banette. These moves, belonging to the Ghost elemental typing, will give you the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) as Banette is a Ghost-type beast.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Banette

Hex as the Fast move, as well as with Dazzling Gleam and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves, form the best defensive PvE moveset for Banette.

Is Banette good in Pokemon GO PvE?

If you want to use a Ghost-type attacker or Gym defender, Gengar would give you better results than Banette in PvE. However, with an attack stat of 218, Banette does hit very hard, so it is a decent creature to invest in.

Best PvP moveset for Banette in Pokemon GO

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, as well as Shadow Ball and Thunder as the Charged moves, form the best PvP moveset for Banette.

Is Banette good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Shiny Mega Banette and Shiny Banette (Image via Niantic)

You are not recommended to spend your resources on a Banette for your PvP team. This is mostly because the Pocket Monster is squishy.

While it comes with an impressive attack stat, Banette suffers when taking hits from enemies. With a defense and stamina stat of 126 and 162, respectively, the creature lacks the bulk needed to be a good attacker in the GO Battle League.

All moves that Banette can learn in Pokemon GO

Banette is a mono Ghost-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Banette is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Poison

Banette can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Hex

Shadow Claw

Charged moves:

Shadow Ball

Dazzling Gleam

Thunder

Best counters for Banette in Pokemon GO

Here are the best counters for Banette right now:

Mega Tyranitar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Rayquaza

Tyranitar

Primal Groudon

Groudon

Raikou

Mega Gyarados

Shadow Mewtwo

Aside from these aforementioned Pocket Monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Banette.