Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Summer Cup: Ultra League team recommendations

One of the many factors that keep Pokemon GO fresh for its audience is the game's ever-changing cycle of content that always gives a large portion of the community something to do. For catchers, the wild and research spawns change. For raiders, new Raid Bosses are added. For battlers, special cups are introduced to the in-game Battle League.

In the spirit of the current season, Niantic has released the Summer Cup for players to participate in. This special cup, in particular, limits the catalog of creatures that can participate to only those of a certain type. As such, this greatly impacts the metagame by removing the dominant Steel-type Pokemon.

However, many trainers would want to skip the experimental process that comes with every special cup's introduction in Pokemon GO and just get to the top performers. As such, many players want to know what the best creatures to add to their team for the mobile game's GBL Summer Ultra League Cup.

Best Pokemon for Pokemon GO's Ultra League Summer Cup

Miltank

Miltank as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miltank has stepped up to the plate as the Summer Cup's best tank after the limitations of the special cup prevented most Steel-type Pokemon from participating. Thanks to the wide range of coverage options and a bulky stat spread, this creature fits the bill as an ideal Normal-type defensive pick.

Very bulky

Only has one weakness

Very lackluster offensively

No common resistances

Buzzwole

Buzzwole as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buzzwole is the best of the offensive side of the spectrum when it comes to Pokemon GO's Summer Cup. Thanks to its offensive stat spread and coverage against Grass and Normal-types, it is the perfect tank buster. Though it is practically guaranteed to lose in a disadvantageous match-up, it shines in optimal scenarios.

Great against Grass and Normal-types

Very bulky

Lacks solid coverage

Niche in a majority of situations

Victini

Victini as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though rare, Victini is the best Fire-type to use in Pokemon GO's Summer Cup thanks to its high attacking stat and offensive utility due to its secondary Psychic typing. Though it provides a lot of useful pressure, it lacks coverage options, making it consistent in rare situations where it excels.

Very rare

Countered by all Water-types

Most consistent Fire-type in the Summer Cup

Shadow Zapdos

Zapdos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Zapdos and Pidgeot share somewhat of the same role in a team. Both are potent leads with access to devastating charged attacks. Some may prefer to use this pocket monster thanks to its increased attacking power leaving it as somewhat of a glass cannon. This is the optimal choice for those wanting an offensive Flying-type rather than a utility-based one.

Some of the highest damage output in the tier

Access to Electric-type attacks

Incredibly frail

Often outshined by Pidgeot

Virizion

Virizion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Bug, Fire, and some Flying-types are some of the most used creatures in Pokemon GO's Summer Cup, many would think Virizion is at a major disadvantage.

While this is somewhat true, as Virizion stands no chance against most of the picks on this list in a 1v1 fight, it makes quick work of choice picks lower on the tier list like Swampert and Obstagoon.

Rare viable Fighting-type Pokemon

Decent coverage

Lackluster attacking power compared to others in the tier

Almost useless against metagame picks

Pidgeot

Pidgeot as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many expected, Pidgeot is still on top after slipping through the restrictions of Summer Cup, resulting in Kanto's resident bird Pokemon absolutely crushing the metagame of Pokemon GO once again. Thanks to its bulky spread and access to Feather Dance, this monster is the best Flying-type players can use for the Summer Cup.

Very speedy attacker

Access to debuffing charged attacks

Lacks in damage output compared to other Flying-types in the tier

