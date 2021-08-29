Pokemon GO: Best counters to use against Mesprit in Raids

Mesprit will be arriving in Five-Star Pokemon GO Raids from September 2021 through October 2021.

Pokemon GO will soon begin the Season of Mischief. This will change up the Raid rotation, give Ditto different Pokemon disguises, and add the Mythical Hoopa to the game.

When the Lake Guardians head to Five-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, Mesprit will be available to those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. All players with a Remote Raid pass are invited to a Raid in those areas.

The best counters for Mesprit in Pokemon GO

As a Legendary Pokemon in Five-Star Pokemon GO Raids, Mesprit will be no slouch. As a Psychic-type Pokemon, it will be tough to beat without other trainers and some solid counters.

As a Psychic-type Pokemon, though, Mesprit does have its weaknesses. It is weak to Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks, with Pokemon that have the same typing doing even more damage due to a Same Type Attack Bonus.

If players want to do their part in the Pokemon GO Raid and really deal some damage to Mesprit, they will need to add one or more of the following Pokemon to their team for maximum efficiency.

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Gengar or its Mega form will be the best bet for defeating Mesprit in Pokemon GO. If players can get a team full of Mega Gengars, they could defeat it in a matter of seconds, truthfully.

The best moveset will be Lick and Shadow Ball. These two Ghost-type attacks will chip away at Mesprit's HP quite effectively. The STAB that Gengar gets from those is a huge plus.

Houndoom/Mega Houndoom

Regular and Shiny Mega Houndoom in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

A powerful Houndoom or Mega Houndoom comes in at a close second to Gengar or Mega Gengar. Houndoom is a Dark/Fire-type Pokemon, with the Dark-typing doing super effective damage to Mesprit.

The Same Type Attack Bonus will suit Houndoom well if it is loaded with Snarl and Foul Play. Snarl will charge up Foul Play rather quickly, allowing for an onslaught of Charged Attacks.

Darkrai

Darkrai in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

It never hurts to bring another Legendary or Mythical Pokemon to fight in a Pokemon GO Raid. They are super powerful for a reason. Have a Darkrai tag along for this fight.

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type Mythical Pokemon. It will also use Snarl as its Fast Attack, but will take a page out of Gengar's book for the Charged Attack with Shadow Ball. Darkrai won't go down easily, which is why it works well here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul