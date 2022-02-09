Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Boldore in February 2022

Boldore can be a fun Rock-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, most players prefer to feed it 200 candies so that it evolves into Gigalith.

However, due to Boldore's new status as a Tier 3 raid boss, trainers might be tempted to test the Pokemon out. Boldore's stats aren't particularly impressive, but it has a powerful move pool.

Which moves should Boldore use in Pokemon GO?

Boldore has two of the strongest quick moves in Pokemon GO - Smack Down and Mud Slap.

With a base power of 16 (12 in PvP) and STAB, Smack Down can easily hurt opponents. However, since Mud Slap takes 1.5 seconds to use in PvP, it might be a better move. Mud Slap charges the same amount of energy (8) but at a quicker rate, sacrificing just a bit of power.

Another advantage that comes with Mud Slap is that it gives Boldore a good matchup against Steel-type Pokemon. While Boldore could still lose to something like Registeel, Mud Slap can be used to farm down threats like Bastiodon (which is double weak to Ground-type Pokemon).

Boldore can learn Ground-type attacks like Mud Slap and Bulldoze (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boldore’s charge moves aren’t too bad either. Trainers should definitely use Rock Slide, which is a staple on strong Rock-type Pokemon. Boldore won’t be defeating any raid bosses with this move, but it will be the main source of its damage output.

The best charge move to pair with Rock Slide is Bulldoze. It costs more energy than Rock Slide but has the same amount of power. This is really Boldore's only coverage option since its other charge move, Stone Edge, is also Rock-type.

Steel-type Pokemon may be in trouble if a trainer can get both Mud Slap and Bulldoze on the same Boldore. These moves also give Boldore good matchups against Electric-type and opposing Rock-type Pokemon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh