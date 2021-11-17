The best attacks for Drapion to know in Pokemon GO

Drapion is one of the many Pokemon added when Pokemon from the Sinnoh region were brought into Pokemon GO. With the new Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes just days away, players may want to use their Sinnoh Pokemon to get into the spirit of the new games.

Drapion, the Ogre Scorpion Pokemon, has the unique defensive typing of Poison and Dark, which grants it many resistances. Players may take notice of this and try to capitalize on it, but using a Pokemon effectively requires more than merely knowing its types and moves. It takes knowing the roles it can fill, as well as the differences in its optimal movesets.

Drapion in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Drapion as it appears in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, Drapion is a Poison and Dark-type Pokemon. This grants Drapion a multitude of resistances, compared to its only weakness, which is Ground-type attacks. Drapion resists Psychic, Ghost, Grass, Poison, and Dark-type attacks.

Drapion's stats put it in a rather odd position in Pokemon GO. It has great defensive prowess, with an above average Defense stat of 202. Its Stamina stat is rather lackluster, however, sitting at an average 172. It's Attack stat also leaves a lot to be desired; while not bad, its nothing impressive. Drapion has an attack stat of 180.

Drapion's role in Pokemon GO leaves it to function more as a defensive lead, or even as a Pokemon to switch in. Drapion's high Defense stat enables it to take a few neutrally effective charged attacks without putting the player at a disadvantage.

Drapion's optimal moveset in Pokemon GO differs depending on the role and situation it is preparing for. Drapion's vast amount of coverage options allow it to have a wide variety of movesets.

Aqua Tail is one of the best defensive charged attacks that players can choose to give Drapion in Pokemon GO, because it allows Drapion to survive longer against Ground-type Pokemon, in case Drapion was sent in first. Drapion can also be given Ice Fang for a fast attack.

Drapion's typing also lends its Dark and Poison-type moves more power. This is true for every Pokemon in Pokemon GO, as well as the main series games.

One Drapion moveset, that is meant to maximize its damage output, consists of Bite for a fast attack and Sludge Bomb for a charged attack. This combination also gives Drapion fairly good coverage against every type of Pokemon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Using Drapion in Pokemon GO can make for easy wins with the right trainer and the right moveset. With great coverage at Drapion's disposal, it has the potential to bring some solid utility to a team. It can even deal some solid damage per second with the combination of Bite and Sludge Bomb.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider