The Best Moveset for Palkia in Pokemon GO

Palkia has a lot of revitalized hype around it in Pokemon GO nowadays due to the recent release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where Palkia is one of the main legendaries. Palkia is encountered by the player at Spear Pillar in Shining Pearl while Dialga is encountered at Spear Pillar in Brilliant Diamond.

Palkia made its first debut in Pokemon Pearl where it was summoned by the leader of Team Galactic, Cyrus, in hopes he could use its power to create his new world. The player quickly puts a stop to this plan by either catching or defeating Palkia after defeating Cyrus in a battle.

Pokemon GO is a much different game from the main series. When it comes to using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing the right moveset as well as the Pokemon's type and stats are the keys to using it effectively in Raids or the Battle League.

Palkia in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Palkia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palkia is a Dragon and Water-type Pokemon. This is a very rare typing in Pokemon GO, as it is only shared with Kingdra as of writing. The main series has another Water and Dragon-type Pokemon, Dracovish, which was added in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Pokemon with this typing are only weak to Dragon and Fairy-type attacks, as the additional Water-typing removes the Ice-type weakness.

Palkia's stats see it more suited for attacking, as its highest stat is attack sitting at a high 280. Palkia also has a defense of 215 and a stamina of 189. This means that Palkia still has the stats to take a few heavy hits, despite its main role being more offensive. Palkia's massive attack stat means that its best role is to fire off powerful charged attacks capable of blasting holes in the enemy team.

Palkia's best moveset in Pokemon GO is one that is up for debate. In terms of maximum damage, Palkia should have Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. The drawback of Draco Meteor, however, is that it lowers the user's attack stat by two stages if it is used.

This means that Palkia is better used as a pivot option, to take out a single target then switch out. For players wanting to keep their Palkia in, it is recommended to run Hydro Pump over Draco Meteor. Dragon Tail remains a constant for a fast attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

In summary, Palkia is best used in Pokemon GO as an all-out offensive Pokemon with a diverse moveset of Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump. Palkia is also capable of being run with a small niche, as being a pivot attacker that can deal burst damage before switching out, if the player chooses to run it with Draco Meteor over Hydro Pump.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider