Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to complete Johto Pokedex

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Nov 28, 2023 17:43 GMT
Pokemon GO - Johto region Pocket Monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best things about Pokemon GO is that it makes critters from all generations available in the same game. However, not all critters are equally accessible, as there are different kinds of barriers placed by the developer on their availability. While some of the newer generations (Gen VI onwards) still have quite a few unreleased critters, you might find it hard to locate released Pocket Monsters from older generations as well.

This article will cover all the Pocket Monsters from Generation II, which introduced the Johto region to Pokemon fans, and highlight the rarest critters from Johto in Pokemon GO.

All available Johto region Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Johto Pokedex (Image via TPC)
  1. Chikorita
  2. Bayleef
  3. Meganium
  4. Cyndaquil
  5. Quilava
  6. Typhlosion
  7. Totodile
  8. Croconaw
  9. Feraligatr
  10. Sentret
  11. Furret
  12. Hoothoot
  13. Noctowl
  14. Ledyba
  15. Ledian
  16. Spinarak
  17. Ariados
  18. Crobat
  19. Chinchou
  20. Lanturn
  21. Pichu
  22. Cleffa
  23. Igglybuff
  24. Togepi
  25. Togetic
  26. Natu
  27. Xatu
  28. Mareep
  29. Flaaffy
  30. Ampharos
  31. Bellossom
  32. Marill
  33. Azumarill
  34. Sudowoodo
  35. Politoed
  36. Hoppip
  37. Skiploom
  38. Jumpluff
  39. Aipom
  40. Sunkern
  41. Sunflora
  42. Yanma
  43. Wooper
  44. Quagsire
  45. Espeon
  46. Umbreon
  47. Murkrow
  48. Slowking
  49. Misdreavous
  50. Unown
  51. Wobbuffet
  52. Girafarig
  53. Pineco
  54. Forretress
  55. Dunsparce
  56. Gligar
  57. Steelix
  58. Snubbull
  59. Granbull
  60. Qwilfish
  61. Scizor
  62. Shuckle
  63. Heracross
  64. Sneasel
  65. Teddiursa
  66. Ursaring
  67. Slugma
  68. Magcargo
  69. Swinub
  70. Piloswine
  71. Corsola
  72. Remoraid
  73. Octillery
  74. Delibird
  75. Mantine
  76. Skarmory
  77. Houndour
  78. Houndoom
  79. Kingdra
  80. Phanpy
  81. Donphan
  82. Porygon2
  83. Stantler
  84. Smeargle
  85. Tyrogue
  86. Hitmontop
  87. Smoochum
  88. Elekid
  89. Magby
  90. Miltank
  91. Blissey
  92. Raikou
  93. Entei
  94. Suicune
  95. Larvitar
  96. Pupitar
  97. Tyranitar
  98. Lugia
  99. Ho-Oh
  100. Celebi

All rare Johto Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how to catch them

Rare Pokemon from Johto in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

1) Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby

These baby Pocket Monsters are only available from Eggs, which are available on a rotating cycle. Therefore, there is no guaranteed way of encountering these critters outside of designated events. Moreover, hatching Eggs can be a tedious process in Pokemon GO, requiring you to walk around a lot and even invest in incubators.

2) Unown

Unown, found in different shapes based on letters from the Roman script, are among the rarest critters in the game. They only appear during special events, such as the GO Fest, and have to be caught through raids more often than not.

3) Heracross

Heracross is a region-locked Pocket Monster in Niantic's mobile game that can be found only in Central and South America under normal circumstances. However, during events like Pokemon GO Fest, it is made available in the wild or through Collection Challenges to trainers around the world.

4) Corsola

Corsola is another region-locked critter. Under regular circumstances, it can be found in the wild only in tropical regions, as far south as the Tropic of Capricorn and as far north as the Tropic of Cancer. Unless you live in these regions, you must wait for special events where Corsola is made available globally.

5) Delibird

Unlike the last two critters, which are region-locked, Delibird appears to be event-locked. It only appears in the wild or in raids during the Holiday-themed events in Pokemon GO. If you wish to add this critter to your collection, keep an eye out for December events.

6) Smeargle

Smeargle can only be encountered through snapshot encounters. Make sure to take photos of your buddy or wild Pokemon on a regular basis for the Pocket Monster to photobomb your shots, leading to encounters with it.

7) Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune can be found in 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. They may also be encountered as GO Battle League rewards after reaching level 20 during a particular season.

These critters also appeared in the wild and as Research encounters during GO Tour: Johto. However, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

8) Lugia and Ho-Oh

Lugia and Ho-Oh can most reliably be found in 5-star raids and as GO Battle League rewards. However, during special events, they may also be won as a Research task reward or may be rescued from Giovanni.

9) Celebi

Celebi can only be encountered through Special Research encounters. If you have not claimed the ones that it has been available in so far, you must wait for a Pokemon GO event highlighting Celebi.

