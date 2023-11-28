Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to complete Johto Pokedex

One of the best things about Pokemon GO is that it makes critters from all generations available in the same game. However, not all critters are equally accessible, as there are different kinds of barriers placed by the developer on their availability. While some of the newer generations (Gen VI onwards) still have quite a few unreleased critters, you might find it hard to locate released Pocket Monsters from older generations as well.

This article will cover all the Pocket Monsters from Generation II, which introduced the Johto region to Pokemon fans, and highlight the rarest critters from Johto in Pokemon GO.

All available Johto region Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Johto Pokedex (Image via TPC)

Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Sentret Furret Hoothoot Noctowl Ledyba Ledian Spinarak Ariados Crobat Chinchou Lanturn Pichu Cleffa Igglybuff Togepi Togetic Natu Xatu Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Bellossom Marill Azumarill Sudowoodo Politoed Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Aipom Sunkern Sunflora Yanma Wooper Quagsire Espeon Umbreon Murkrow Slowking Misdreavous Unown Wobbuffet Girafarig Pineco Forretress Dunsparce Gligar Steelix Snubbull Granbull Qwilfish Scizor Shuckle Heracross Sneasel Teddiursa Ursaring Slugma Magcargo Swinub Piloswine Corsola Remoraid Octillery Delibird Mantine Skarmory Houndour Houndoom Kingdra Phanpy Donphan Porygon2 Stantler Smeargle Tyrogue Hitmontop Smoochum Elekid Magby Miltank Blissey Raikou Entei Suicune Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Lugia Ho-Oh Celebi

All rare Johto Pokemon in Pokemon GO and how to catch them

Rare Pokemon from Johto in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

1) Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby

These baby Pocket Monsters are only available from Eggs, which are available on a rotating cycle. Therefore, there is no guaranteed way of encountering these critters outside of designated events. Moreover, hatching Eggs can be a tedious process in Pokemon GO, requiring you to walk around a lot and even invest in incubators.

2) Unown

Unown, found in different shapes based on letters from the Roman script, are among the rarest critters in the game. They only appear during special events, such as the GO Fest, and have to be caught through raids more often than not.

3) Heracross

Heracross is a region-locked Pocket Monster in Niantic's mobile game that can be found only in Central and South America under normal circumstances. However, during events like Pokemon GO Fest, it is made available in the wild or through Collection Challenges to trainers around the world.

4) Corsola

Corsola is another region-locked critter. Under regular circumstances, it can be found in the wild only in tropical regions, as far south as the Tropic of Capricorn and as far north as the Tropic of Cancer. Unless you live in these regions, you must wait for special events where Corsola is made available globally.

5) Delibird

Unlike the last two critters, which are region-locked, Delibird appears to be event-locked. It only appears in the wild or in raids during the Holiday-themed events in Pokemon GO. If you wish to add this critter to your collection, keep an eye out for December events.

6) Smeargle

Smeargle can only be encountered through snapshot encounters. Make sure to take photos of your buddy or wild Pokemon on a regular basis for the Pocket Monster to photobomb your shots, leading to encounters with it.

7) Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune can be found in 5-star raids in Pokemon GO. They may also be encountered as GO Battle League rewards after reaching level 20 during a particular season.

These critters also appeared in the wild and as Research encounters during GO Tour: Johto. However, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

8) Lugia and Ho-Oh

Lugia and Ho-Oh can most reliably be found in 5-star raids and as GO Battle League rewards. However, during special events, they may also be won as a Research task reward or may be rescued from Giovanni.

9) Celebi

Celebi can only be encountered through Special Research encounters. If you have not claimed the ones that it has been available in so far, you must wait for a Pokemon GO event highlighting Celebi.