Pokemon GO Celebi Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research provides trainers who purchase and complete it a chance to catch Shiny Celebi in-game. The questline debuted at the 8th Anniversary Party event. Players can purchase it for $5.00 (or the equivalent in players' local currency) from the in-game shop.

The Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research ticket was available in the in-game shop till Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

All Pokemon GO Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research tasks and rewards

The Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

Whispers in the Woods: Step 1 of 5

Earn the Platinum Johto medal - 51x Ultra Ball

Catch 251 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region - 1x Poffin

Catch 100 different species of Pokemon - 2510x Stardust

Rewards: 2510 XP, 1x Mossy Lure Module, 2510x Stardust

Whispers in the Woods: Step 2 of 5

Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon - 1x Lure Module

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row - 51x Ultra Ball

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days - 251 XP

Rewards: 2510 XP, 3x Rare Candy, 2510x Stardust

Whispers in the Woods: Step 3 of 5

Catch 25 Psychic-type Pokemon - 1x Incense

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row - 51x Ultra Ball

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days - 151 XP

Rewards: 2510 XP, 1x Poffin, 2510x Stardust

Whispers in the Woods: Step 4 of 5

Reach Level 40 - 2510 XP

Spin 251 PokeStops or Gyms - 3x Super Incubator

Complete 100 Field Research tasks - 1x Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, Shiny Celebi encounter, 3x Rare Candy XL

Whispers in the Woods: Step 5 of 5

No information is available yet

We will update the next steps once the information is available.

Given the nature of the tasks involved, players will need a significant amount of time before they can complete all five steps and get their hands on a Shiny Celebi. After all, it is a dual-type Gen II Mythical Pokemon, boasting a Psychic/Grass combination, whose shiny variant is only available through research questlines.

The Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research also grants trainers the following event bonuses during the 8th Anniversary Party:

2× Incense duration

2× Daily Adventure Incense duration

2× Lucky Egg duration

Why can't I buy Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO?

Trainers may find that they are unable to purchase the Whispers in the Woods ticket because they have already completed or have the Distracted by Something Shiny questline active. The latter also provided a Shiny Celebi encounter.

