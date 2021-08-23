Pokemon GO: Can you catch Celebi? (August 2021)

Pokemon GO trainers who have played the game for some time may have encountered the time-travelling Celebi before, but it has been absent for some time now.

While catching Celebi was possible in the past during Special Research Tasks such as "A Ripple in Time" and "Distracted by Something Shiny", capturing it lately hasn't really been possible.

This is due to the Pokemon's Mythic status, only appearing during special times and not being easily spotted, making its presence significant wherever it goes.

Pokemon GO trainers are unlikely to spot this Johto region Mythic Pokemon in the wild, and will likely have to wait for its next appearance at an event or as a reward encounter.

Pokemon GO: Celebi's history in the game and when it might appear next

Celebi has been available in Pokemon GO since August 2018, but it doesn't appear often (Image via Niantic)

Although Celebi can certainly be caught in Pokemon GO, as it has been present in the game since 2018, it's very particular about when it makes its appearance known, and to this point it has largely been considered a reward for Special Research Tasks.

In the past, Celebi has been part of the following research tasks:

Pokemon GO Fest 2018 (July 2018)

A Ripple in Time (August 2018)

Distracted by Something Shiny (December 2020 - February 2021)

With that in mind, it is possible that Celebi could return to Pokemon GO as a reward for Special Research or maybe in another capacity entirely.

Niantic tries not to flood the game with Mythic Pokemon too often, though there is a current event that may enable Celebi's return. The Pokemon Hoopa has been causing mischief throughout Pokemon GO lately, even summoning every available Legendary Pokemon as a raid boss during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 using its extradimensional hoops.

Seeing as Hoopa has only been witnessed and not yet encountered or caught by Pokemon GO trainers, its mischief may continue.

Since Hoopa's abilities transcend space and time, it isn't a stretch to think that the time-shifting Celebi may be a target of Hoopa's shenanigans.

As a matter of fact, Hoopa has already summoned Dialga, a member of the Sinnoh region's legendary Creation Trio and a master of controlling time. If Hoopa can bring Dialga into Pokemon GO's world, Celebi may not be a difficult target either.

Players will have to wait in anticipation to see what Niantic has planned for the future, as it may just involve Celebi if they get their wish.

