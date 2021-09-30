Can Darkrai be shiny in Pokemon Go?

With a new month on the horizon, a new raid schedule comes to Pokemon GO. Darkrai, the Pitch-Black Pokemon, is scheduled to come to Pokemon GO in the following month. Hardcore players may want to know if Darkrai can be found in its shiny form before committing their time and resources into battling every raid in hopes of finding one.

Is shiny Darkrai available in Pokemon GO?

Darkrai alongside its shiny variant (Image via Niantic)

Players will be happy to know that Darkrai can be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. To see a shiny Darkrai, players will have to battle every Darkrai raid they can find. Shiny Pokemon are known for being rare and very hard to find in Pokemon GO.

However, even if players cannot find a shiny Darkrai, constantly challenging its Raid Battle can yield some high rewards. The standard rewards for a 5-Star Raid alone make this Raid Battle worth the time. However, players lucky enough may be able to find a Darkrai with maxed-out IVs, making it an excellent choice for use in any battle it participates in.

Darkrai is a pure Dark-type which means that it is weak to only Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type attacks while resisting Ghost, Psychic, and other Dark-type attacks. Darkrai also has an attack power of 285, making it extremely powerful in any Battle League it is entered in.

Darkrai's maximum combat power of 3,739 makes it a viable contender in Pokemon GO's Master League, where it will see a lot of usage once its raids hit public servers. Darkrai will most likely be used as a counter to finally take down the king of Master League, Mewtwo, due to its access to Dark and Ghost-type attacks, both being types Mewtwo is weak to.

Both collectors and hardcore players will be happy to know that Darkrai's shiny variant can be found in Pokemon GO. Players looking forward to the occasion should keep an eye out from October 22 to November 5, 2021, for the powerful Dark type to make an appearance.

