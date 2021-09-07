Can Shaymin be caught in Pokemon GO? (September 2021)

Players of Niantic's Geocaching game revolving around the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon GO, may be wondering if Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokemon, will be made available in Pokemon GO following the Season of Mischief event.

Shaymin is a Mythical Pokemon introduced in the fourth generation of main series Pokemon games. Shaymin could be obtained through an event item called "Oak's Letter" which when taken to the tip of route 224 would open a path called "Seabreak Path" which would take the player to a place called "Flower Paradise". Here, players could battle and catch Shaymin.

Can Shaymin be captured in Pokemon GO

Shaymin in its sky form as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, however, mythical Pokemon are typically obtainable through Research Breakthroughs or Raid Battles, and Shaymin cannot be encountered through any of those means at the moment. However, Shaymin may still come to Pokemon GO in the near future as data for it exists in the code for the game.

Given Shaymin's theme of greenery and flowers, if the Gratitude Pokemon does not come to Pokemon GO this fall, it may be released in spring. If Shaymin does come to Pokemon GO, it will most likely be made available through Research Breakthroughs and Raid Battles.

One thing that sets Shaymin apart from other mythical Pokemon is its ability to change forms through the use of the Gracidea Flower. This alternative form was made available from Pokemon Platinum onwards. This form adds the Flying-type to Shaymin while also boosting its speed and attacking stats at the cost of its defensive stats.

Additional Information: Shaymin

While Shaymin is yet to be catchable in Pokemon GO, information on Shaymin exists within the files for Pokemon GO. Keep in mind that this information can still change when Shaymin releases.

Shaymin in its regular or "land" form is a Grass-type.

Shaymin in its alternative or "sky" form is a Grass and Flying-type.

Shaymin in both forms has a maximum combat power of 3,691 and 3,735 with a buddy boost.

Shaymin has access to Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt for fast attacks.

For charged attacks, Shaymin has access to Energy Ball, Solar Beam, and Grass Knot.

Shaymin in its land form is weak to Poison, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Bug-type attacks.

Shaymin in its sky form is weak to Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Ice-type attacks.

