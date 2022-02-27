Can Misdreavus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto event starting tomorrow, players are starting to wonder if they will be able to catch their favorite Pokemon from the region in their rare shiny variants. Misdreavus, the Screech Pokemon, is the Johto region's resident Ghost-type Pokemon.

Making its first debut in the second generation, Misdreavus has been one of the more underappreciated Pokemon to appear in the franchise until the fourth generation. It received the addition of an evolution, Mismagius, most recognized by its position on Gym Leader Fantina's team.

Before users begin hunting for a specific Shiny Pokemon, it is recommended for them to know whether or not Niantic has added the shiny form in the game yet. Rather than adding them all at once, like in the main series, the developer releases these rare variants of Pokemon in bursts, seemingly at random.

Shiny Misdreavus in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Misdreavus as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Luckily for the shiny hunting community, Shiny Misdreavus is available to be caught in Pokemon GO. With the upcoming release of the next GO Tour, the likelihood of gamers encountering Misdreavus is sure to increase throughout the game. However, there are actions they can take to tip the odds in their favor.

Players can use Incenses, which can help find Shiny Pokemon by increasing the spawn rate directly around them. Though this does not help by directly increasing a Shiny Pokemon's spawn rate, it helps by decreasing the time it would take for one to spawn by flooding the general spawn rates.

Using Lure Modules can also help speed up the shiny hunting process in Pokemon GO. Like the Incense, it increases the general spawn rate of an area. However, unlike the Incense, it increases the spawn rate around a Pokestop rather than the player. Users can combine the effects of these items to maximize spawn rates.

To summarize, Misdreavus can be found and captured as shiny. Gamers looking to find this Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto event can greatly increase their odds of doing so by using the Lure Module and Incense items to increase the spawn rates, thus decreasing the time it takes for one to spawn.

Edited by Ravi Iyer