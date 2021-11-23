Can Timburr appear Shiny in Pokemon GO?

A new week in Pokemon GO brings new Raid Bosses for players to challenge. This week, the Muscular Pokemon from the Unova region, Timburr, is joining the roster as one of the available 1-star Raid bosses Pokemon GO players can challenge.

Timburr made its debut in the main series starting with Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS. There, players were able to catch one just outside of Pinwheel Forest before challenging the second gym. Many new players added one to their team to help with the Normal-type Pokemon.

Many players may want to know if Timburr can appear in its shiny variant before going through the grind of challenging every Raid battle they find. Shiny variants are rare versions of Pokemon that appear in a different color than they normally do. Some Pokemon in Pokemon GO have yet to receive their shiny variant, so knowing if one has always helps.

Acquiring shiny Timburr in Pokemon GO

In short, Timburr's shiny variant is available for players to find. While Pokemon encountered in Pokemon GO's Raid battles may not have a boosted shiny chance, Timburr is one of the few Pokemon to receive a "permaboost" according to Silph Road. While the numbers are not precise, Timburr has approximately a 1 in 64 chance of appearing in its shiny variant.

While there is no way to directly boost the chances of a Pokemon spawning in its shiny variant, there are ways to indirectly boost them. The first thing players can do is use an incense. Using an incense increases the spawn rate of Pokemon around the player. As this causes more Pokemon to spawn, it indirectly boosts the chances of a shiny Pokemon to spawn.

Players can also use an item called a "Lure Module". Lure Modules are a lot like lures as they increase the spawn rate of Pokemon but unlike incenses, Lure Modules can only be used by attaching them to Pokestops. Once attached, pink particles will begin swirling around the Pokestop and an increased amount of Pokemon will begin spawning.

In summary, collectors will be happy to know that Timburr can appear in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Players wanting to increase their chances of finding one should use a combination of incenses and an area with a lot of Pokestops for players to place Lure Modules.

