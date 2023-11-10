Pokemon GO Chandelure in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Chandelure is a Fire- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 271. This indicates that Chandelure packs a serious punch. It is one of the hardest-hitting Fire/Ghost-type creatures in this title. However, when it comes to bulk, Chandelure can be seen slacking. This Pocket Monster is also really squishy, with a stamina stat of 155, and can prove to be a liability.

This article will look at the best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It will also mention the strengths and weaknesses of Chandelure, along with the counters one can use against it.

Best PvE moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO

Chandelure in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Chandelure

The best offensive PvE moveset for Chandelure in GO is Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Overheat as the Charged ones.

You should use Fire Spin and Shadow Ball as the primary moves for Chandelure. Since they match the elemental typing of this entity, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Chandelure

Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Flame Charge as the Charged ones, would be the best defensive PvE options for Chandelure in GO.

Best PvP moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO

Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Flame Charge as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP attacks for Chandelure in GO.

Chandelure’s strengths and weaknesses

Chandelure is a dual Fire- and Ghost-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Dark

Ghost

Chandelure is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Steel

All moves that Chandelure can learn in Pokemon GO

Chandelure and Shiny Chandelure (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chandelure can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves:

Fire Spin

Incinerate

Hex

Charged moves

Chandelure can learn the following Charged moves:

Shadow Ball

Energy Ball

Overheat

Flame Charge

Poltergeist

Best counters for Chandelure in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Chandelure if you ever happen to go up against it in your battles:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Diancie

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Banette

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Chandelure are also available in this title.

