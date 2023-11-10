Pokemon GO Chandelure in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Chandelure is a Fire- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 271. This indicates that Chandelure packs a serious punch. It is one of the hardest-hitting Fire/Ghost-type creatures in this title. However, when it comes to bulk, Chandelure can be seen slacking. This Pocket Monster is also really squishy, with a stamina stat of 155, and can prove to be a liability.
This article will look at the best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It will also mention the strengths and weaknesses of Chandelure, along with the counters one can use against it.
Best PvE moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO
Best offensive PvE moveset for Chandelure
The best offensive PvE moveset for Chandelure in GO is Fire Spin as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Overheat as the Charged ones.
You should use Fire Spin and Shadow Ball as the primary moves for Chandelure. Since they match the elemental typing of this entity, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
Best defensive PvE moveset for Chandelure
Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Flame Charge as the Charged ones, would be the best defensive PvE options for Chandelure in GO.
Best PvP moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon GO
Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Shadow Ball and Flame Charge as the Charged moves, would be the best PvP attacks for Chandelure in GO.
Chandelure’s strengths and weaknesses
Chandelure is a dual Fire- and Ghost-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
- Dark
- Ghost
Chandelure is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Poison
- Steel
All moves that Chandelure can learn in Pokemon GO
Chandelure can learn the following moves in the game:
Fast moves
This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves:
- Fire Spin
- Incinerate
- Hex
Charged moves
Chandelure can learn the following Charged moves:
- Shadow Ball
- Energy Ball
- Overheat
- Flame Charge
- Poltergeist
Best counters for Chandelure in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat Chandelure if you ever happen to go up against it in your battles:
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gengar
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Mega Swampert
- Shadow Rampardos
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Mega Diancie
- Shadow Garchomp
- Mega Banette
Aside from these aforementioned monsters, other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Chandelure are also available in this title.
You can follow our November 2023 Roadmap to know everything that Niantic has in store for you this month.