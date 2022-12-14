Pokemon GO Cobalion raid (December 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the first part of Pokemon GO's Winter Holiday event on the horizon, players will soon be able to battle Cobalion, the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region.

As every trainer will know, Raid Battles against Legendary Pokemon are some of the hardest to complete. They are seen as the game's true test of strength. However, over the years, players have adapted to these fights and perfected strategies to emerge victorious.

So what helpful bits of information should trainers carry heading into this battle against the leader of Unova's Swords of Justice?

Cobalion is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-types in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion are now appearing in raids with the exclusive Charged Attack Sacred Sword! Challenge them alongside your friends. Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion are now appearing in raids with the exclusive Charged Attack Sacred Sword! Challenge them alongside your friends. https://t.co/6hxxHA2Abn

While Cobalion may seem like a sturdy and almost unbeatable opponent, every creature has its fair share of weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

The first thing to know about every potential Raid Boss before challenging it is its elemental typing. Cobalion is a Steel and Fighting-type Pokemon, the same typing as Lucario. As many players know, this combination is a perfect blend of offense and defense.

Cobalion only has three type weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, and Ground. With this in mind, players can begin to construct their teams.

Some of the best creatures to use in this raid are those that can deal super-effective damage while also being able to tank the onslaught of attacks that come their way. Reshiram, Chadelure, and Lucario are all great choices.

Cobalion's stats tend to be well-balanced but lean toward defense. Its highest stat is its Defense at 229, while its lowest stat is its Attack at 192. These stats are not too far apart, and the difference is minuscule compared to other creatures that trainers have to go up against in the game.

A majority of Cobalion's movepool is comprised of Fighting and Steel-type attacks, but there are some notable exceptions.

For a fast attack, Cobalion can use Zen Headbutt, a powerful Psychic-type move. However, trainers should be cautious and not bring all Fighting-types into this battle.

In a similar vein, Cobalion could also have Stone Edge for a potential charged attack. However, it is best to keep the number of Fire-type options that players bring to around one or two to avoid being stomped by Cobalion's coverage options.

With every scenario considered, a team of two Fighting-types, two Fire-types, and two Ground-types is perfect.

As for a raid party, players may want to opt for a team of around five or six other trainers. Using Pokemon GO's remote raid passes and sites like Discord or Facebook to find groups of trainers looking for a raid would be the best course of action. This is because it is highly unlikely that players will find a group of people willing to go out in the December weather in the northern hemisphere.

Cobalion will start spawning in raids when the first part of the Winter Holiday event starts in Pokemon GO on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. The event will end on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the same time.

