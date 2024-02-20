Pokemon GO community discusses Origin Forme and Pokemon God design connections

Pokemon GO finally introduced Palkia and Dialga's Origin Formes during the GO Tour Sinnoh event, and trainers had some thoughts about the forms that were originally introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In a recent Reddit post on the game's subreddit, user u/A_Kumqwat shared that they thought the forms were unappealing. However, other players pointed out why they looked this way.

Both Legendary Pokemon are stewards created by the Pokemon god, Arceus, to preside over space (Palkia) and time (Dialga). However, the Pokedex entries for their Origin Formes in Legends: Arceus make clear that Dialga and Palkia's final forms look the way they do because they're taking on the likeness of Arceus itself. Fans still weren't happy with the overall design regardless.

Pokemon GO players discuss the Origin Formes and their similarities to Arceus

While other players lamented the designs of Origin Dialga/Palkia in Pokemon GO, u/Mzultan17 claimed that the forms looked this way to drive home the idea that Dialga and Palkia were false gods in the eyes of humans compared to Arceus. This is somewhat supported in Legends: Arceus itself, as the Diamond and Pearl clans worship the two dragons as a deity named Sinnoh.

Sinnoh would become the name of what was once the ancient Hisui region, but the idea that Dialga and Palkia were being worshipped instead of the elusive Arceus does seem to lend credence to the "false god" design.

Be that as it may, many Pokemon GO players stated that even though the two dragon's similarity to Arceus was intentional, the forms simply didn't look great on their own.

Other players like u/Pyule667 stated that since Arceus is considered a god and it created Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Forms originally, it did so with its own image in mind. This would follow the notion of many monotheistic religions where an omnipotent god created mankind in its image, but the common refrain among Pokemon GO players was that the Origin Formes still looked silly.

It's possible that when Game Freak created Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they could have made the Origin Formes a bit less bluntly similar to Arceus while still keeping the similarities apparent, but this never came to pass when Legends: Arceus debuted.

The player u/Plague_King_ made a very good point in saying that the Origin Formes still looked bad, even if they're important to the Pokemon lore.

Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder, and this applies to Pokemon GO much like other games and forms of media. Regardless of whether or not players find Origin Palkia/Dialga appealing, their design is unlikely to change, as Legends: Arceus has been out since 2022, and Game Freak/The Pokemon Company don't often go back and redesign existing Pocket Monsters and forms.

Regardless of the lore-based reasons for Origin Palkia/Dialga being tied to Arceus' design, some Pokefans simply aren't impressed with the final product, whether they played Legends: Arceus or not.

