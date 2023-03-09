Pokemon GO Cryogonal guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO is bidding farewell to the chilly winter season with the Festival of Colors. Since the Festival of Colors is a traditional event originating in India to welcome the spring season, it is only fitting that Niantic celebrates it by letting players duke it out with a living snowflake.

Cryogonal is just one of the many Raid Bosses players can encounter throughout the duration of the mobile game's Festival of Colors. While it may seem like an easy creature to take down initially, being a Raid Boss grants Ctryogonal a boost to all of its stats, making it no pushover.

Considering that Cryogonal will be less common in Pokemon GO as the winter season dies out, this could be the only chance players have to add this creature to their collection for a long time.

So, what should players know about Cryogonal before they commit to challenging it in its Raid Battle?

Everything to know about taking on Cryogonal as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Cryogonal's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cryogonal is a pure Ice-type Pokemon. This is the worst defensive typing in the franchise. It gives the creature four weaknesses and only one resistance: other Ice-type attacks.

Players should build their team around Steel, Fighting, Rock, and Fire-type Pokemon, as they can hit Cryogonal for super-effective damage.

Cryogonal's stat spread in Pokemon GO is surprisingly balanced, considering the creature is incredibly one-sided in the main series. Its stamina and attack share the same value of 190, while its defense peaks at a solid 218.

With this in mind, the best way to mitigate this type of defense is to spam charged attacks. This will greatly deal chunks of damage that its defense stat will do little to nullify.

In terms of the best possible counters trainers can use, a solid offense is optimal. Since Ice-type creatures do little in terms of defense in Pokemon GO, players will not need to worry about any form of defensive anchors unless they are raiding in small groups.

Some of the best choices trainers can use are creatures that can quickly generate energy for spamming charged attacks, as well as those with high base stats and a type advantage.

Primal Groudon, Heatran, Entei, and Terrakion are some of the best possible options players can use. However, since these are high-value Legendary Pokemon that the average player may not have access to, trainers may need "budget" ideas.

Thankfully, there are tons of common Rock and Fire-type Pokemon that are more than serviceable for this fight in Pokemon GO. Rampardos is often considered to be the best offensive Rock-type creature in the game and is much more common than most Legendary Pokemon. Charizard, Torkoal, and Machamp are also perfect for this raid.

In terms of the optimal raid party size, a group of average players should raid in teams of three to four, depending on their skill level and the creatures each member has access to. Daring players with flawless skills and perfect Pokemon may be able to complete this raid on their own, so it really depends on experience and roster access.

