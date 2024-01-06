Pokemon GO Dartrix raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Dartrix is coming back to Pokemon GO in the form of a 3-star Raid Boss. Since this creature evolves into the beloved Decidueye, many players will want to jump on this opportunity to find one of its pre-evolved forms with much higher IVs. However, some players may be new to the raiding scene and may not know how to go about challenging it.

Thankfully, raids of these levels should be relatively simple for players to take down with small parties or even solo. With the right amount of game knowledge, players can make easy work of this boss by exploiting its various weaknesses and low stat pool. Here's how you can counter Dartrix in the game.

Pokemon GO Dartrix counters

Dartrix as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you need to know before properly assessing Dartrix's counters is its elemental typing. As a Flying and Grass-type, Dartrix has five weaknesses you can target:

Ice

Flying

Poison

Rock

Fire

Since both of its elements share a weakness to the Ice element, you will want to construct your team around the type to take down the boss as quickly as possible. In addition to its weaknesses, it also has some resistances you should keep in mind. Dartrix takes minimal damage from the following elements:

Fighting

Water

Grass

Ground

Being a Flying-type, Dartrix takes only 24% damage from Ground-type attacks, so you should avoid bringing any moves or creatures of that type. With this in mind, here is a list of some of the best counters you should try bringing to your raid against Dartrix:

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Weavile

Glaceon

Jynx

Kyurem

Reshiram

Mewtwo

Chill Genesect

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Aerodactyl

Moltres

Entei

Rayquaza

Can Dartrix be shiny in Pokemon GO?

While the Dartrix that can be found through these raids cannot be found in its shiny variant, these raids will be taking place during the Rowlet Community Day in Pokemon GO. This means you can find a Shiny Rowlet with increased odds, then evolve it into a Shiny Dartrix before ultimately evolving it into a Shiny Decidueye.

In order to do this, you need a total of 125 Rowlet candies. While this sounds like a lot, the event makes grinding for these candies significantly easier, thanks to it rewarding you with twice the amount of candies.

Can you beat Dartrix solo in Pokemon GO raids?

Thankfully, Dartrix not being a fully-evolved Pokemon makes it much easier to take on compared to other 3-star Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO, thanks to its much lower stat pool. This means that those with decent counters should be able to take down Dartrix relatively easily. However, it may come with complications depending on the potential team composition you want to use.

The safest choice is to bring a team of mostly Ice-types, with Reshiram, Moltres, or Mega Charizard for some defensive variety. Of course, if you want to grind these raids, you will also want to make sure you have an ample supply of healing items to keep your best counters healthy.