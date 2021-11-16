Drapion's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

With the new Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes just a few days away, many Pokemon GO players are starting to use their Sinnoh Pokemon in preparation for the new arrivals to the Pokemon franchise. Of course, for every yin, there exists a yang; players will also have to go against these Sinnoh Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Drapion, the Ogre Scorpion Pokemon, is not just one of these Pokemon from the Sinnoh region but also one of the two fully evolved Pokemon to possess the incredible defensive typing of Poison and Dark. The other Pokemon that has this typing is Skuntank, another Sinnoh Pokemon.

When going against a Pokemon with such a strong and unique typing like Poison and Dark, it can be difficult to think of the perfect strategy to counter it. While it may be very difficult to prepare for the fight effectively, it is not impossible in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Drapion is weak to Ground-types

Drapion's Pokedex entry states that its head can rotate 180 degrees in order to eliminate blind spots. It also states that Drapion's claws release poison and have the power to shred through a car. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Drapion and Skuntank possess Poison and Dark typing, as previously stated. This can be problematic as Poison is notorious for its weakness to Psychic, which is counteracted and made useless by the secondary Dark typing. Dark's Fighting and Bug weakness is also negated by the Poison typing. This leaves only one weakness that these Pokemon have, Ground-type attacks.

Ground-type Pokemon are one of the greatest offensive Pokemon in every iteration of the franchise, including Pokemon GO. From Groudon absolutely shredding the early metagame of generations 3 and 4 before passing the torch to Excadrill, who was quickly banned due to its high defenses and terrifying ability that boosted its evasion in sandstorms, a common weather type in competitive play in generation 5, and even now as Landorus-Therian reigns over the current metagame, Ground-types have always been a force to be reckoned with.

In Pokemon GO, things are not much different. Landorus, Groudon, and Excadrill are still three of the best Ground-type Pokemon players can obtain in Pokemon GO and are always encouraged to use them whenever they can. Other powerful Ground-type Pokemon like Garchomp and Rhyperior can also easily get rid of Drapion.

While a type combination in Pokemon GO that allows for little weaknesses can appear very intimidating to newer players, veterans of the series can easily analyze the situation, and best adapt to it. While Drapion has the defensive Poison and Dark typing, it will easily crumble under pressure put on it by any Ground-type attacker.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar