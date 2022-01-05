Pokemon GO: Duosion’s weaknesses and best counters to use against it

Duosion in Pokemon and Pokemon GO is the first evolution of Solosis before evolving into Reuniclus.

Players aren't likely to see Duosion often in battle, as it is a middle-ground evolution and has paltry stats compared to Reuniclus. Regardless, if Pokemon GO trainers do encounter it in a fight, they should be aware of its weaknesses to counter it.

Though Duosion will topple easily against most forms of damage, keying in on its weaknesses will expedite the job considerably. As a solo Psychic-type Pokemon, Duosion has a few key weaknesses with more than a few counters that can take care of it in a flash.

Pokemon GO: Countering Duosion in battle

Dark-type Pokemon like Darkrai may be overkill, but they can dispatch Duosion in seconds (Image via Niantic)

Since Duosion is a Psychic-type Pokemon, its Pokemon GO counters will utilize Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. If these Pokemon match their types to these moves' types, they'll also be able to receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that increases their damage output even more.

It doesn't take much to take Duosion down in general, but practicing counterplay is a great way to build type matchup muscle memory in Pokemon GO.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that can quickly make Duosion an afterthought:

Fast moves

Hex (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Charge moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Fell Stinger (Bug-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Pokemon

Gengar

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Absol

Beedrill

Darkrai

Hoopa

Giratina

Hydreigon

Zarude

Yveltal

Weavile

Bisharp

Krookodile

Trevenant

Genesect

Honchkrow

Shiftry

In addition to the listed Pokemon and moves above, there are many more in Pokemon GO that should handle Duosion quickly. As long as players are sticking to Duosion's three weaknesses, the Pokemon shouldn't put up much of a fight.

Since its defensive and stamina stats are lacking, Duosion can essentially only take a few hits before being out for the count. Stick to its counters, and Duosion should be one of the easier Pokemon in Pokemon GO to take down in battle.

Things get a little trickier when taking on its evolution, Reuniclus, but since that Pokemon is still a mono Psychic-type, the same weaknesses apply to it as well.

