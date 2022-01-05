Pokemon GO: Solosis gets Spotlight Hour without shiny available

Solosis will be featured in the first Spotlight Hour of 2022 in Pokemon GO, but it doesn’t look like it will have a chance to be shiny.

Solosis was introduced as a Psychic-type in Generation V. It incorporated a very unique design, being based on cells. This Pokemon was also a version exclusive, only being available in Pokemon White. It evolves into Duosion and later Reuniclus, who is a very bulky Attacker with a large Stamina stat in Pokemon GO.

Psychic-type Pokemon from Unova gets featured in Spotlight Hour

Today, January 4th, will feature a Spotlight Hour with Solosis. This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and during the hour Solosis will have a very high spawn rate.

Unfortunately, shiny Solosis won’t be making an appearance. In fact, there are many Pokemon from Generation V that still don’t have shiny forms in Pokemon GO as of yet (Swanna, Krookodile, etc.).

The bonus for the Solosis Spotlight hout will be double Transfer Candy. This makes the hour a great time to get as many trades in as possible.

There will be three other Spotlight Hours in the month of January. Their dates and the Pokemon that will be featured are as follows:

January 11th: Diglett

January 18th: Plusle

January 25th: Minun

Solosis can be found on routes 5 and 16 in Unova (Image via Game Freak)

Fortunately, all of these Pokemon have a chance of being shiny when encountered.

Any trainers looking for a Psychic-type for PvP might want to try and catch a perfect IV Solosis to evolve. Reuniclus does have a nice mix of bulk and attack power that can make it a threat in the Great League.

The big Achilles’ heel to Reuniclus is that its fast moves are very suboptimal. It will take a while before it has its charge moves ready to use. The trade off, though, is that Reuniclus has great coverage with Future Sight, Shadow Ball and Thunderbolt. These attacks will also do decent damage coming off of Reuniclus' 214 base Attack stat.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider