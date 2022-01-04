Every Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO in January 2022

Pokemon GO's lineup of events for January has been announced, including Spotlight Hours.

January looks to be another busy month for Pokemon GO. The Season of Heritage will continue, with fans finally becoming able to open that mysterious door. There are also plenty of new Pokemon available through Raids and Spotlight Hours.

Which Pokemon will be featured in Spotlight Hours in January?

There will be four Spotlight Hours in the month of January. As per usual, during these hours, the featured Pokemon will be spawning in the wild frequently, and there will be a bonus active.

The first Spotlight Hour of the month, occurring on January 4, will be the Psychic-type Pokemon Solosis. It evolves into Reuniclus, a bulky attacker with a strong Stamina stat. Sadly, Solosis won’t have a chance to be shiny during the event. The bonus on that day will be double Transfer Candy.

The second Spotlight Hour of the month, occurring on January 11, will feature the veteran all the way from Kanto: Diglett. This Ground-type Pokemon will have a chance to be shiny, and the bonus for that day will be double Catch Stardust.

Both Plusle and Minun will show up in Spotlight Hours in January (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The third Spotlight Hour will happen on January 18, and will feature a Pokemon that very closely resembles Pikachu. Plusle, the Electric-type from the Hoenn region, will be spawning frequently in the wild on that day. The bonus for this event will be double Catch Candy.

For the final Spotlight Hour on January 25, it’s only appropriate that they feature Pluse’s buddy from the Hoenn region: Minun. These two have always been linked together, with their abilities boosting each other’s Special Attack in the main series games, and a couple of trainers using both in double battles in Generation III.

Fortunately, both also have a chance to be shiny as well. The bonus for Minun’s Spotlight Hour will be double Transfer Candy.

Edited by R. Elahi