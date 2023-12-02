The Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels is now online, with a refresh in egg hatches, wild encounters, and more. Hatching eggs is an integral part of the Pokemon franchise, with plenty of iconic moments in anime, movies, and games. The same has been preserved in Niantic's popular AR title, with the studio constantly adding and refreshing the hatch pool.

Eggs can be gathered through various means in the mobile game, with one of the most common ones being spinning the disc at PokeStops or Gyms. They can then be placed into Incubators. Different ones have different requisite walking distances and will hatch as soon as the trainer has completed the same.

Today's guide provides the 2 km, 5 km, 7 km, 10 km, and Adventure Sync rewards egg hatch refresh brought in by the Season of Timeless Travels.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels 2 km egg hatches

The potential 2 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels are as follows:

Pichu [shiny encounter will be available]

Tyrogue [shiny encounter will be available]

Smoochum [shiny encounter will be available]

Togepi [shiny encounter will be available]

Smoliv

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels 5 km egg hatches

The potential 5 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels are as follows:

Elekid [shiny encounter will be available]

Magby [shiny encounter will be available]

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pawmi

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels 7 km egg hatches

The potential 7 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels are as follows:

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels 10 km egg hatches

The potential 10 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels are as follows:

Dratini [shiny encounter will be available]

Beldum [shiny encounter will be available]

Carbink

Frigibax

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Adventure Sync rewards egg hatches

The potential 5 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels for eggs received from walking 25 km are as follows:

Cleffa [shiny encounter will be available]

Riolu [shiny encounter will be available]

Tirtouga [shiny encounter will be available]

Archen [shiny encounter will be available]

The potential 10 km egg hatches for Timeless Travels for eggs received from walking 50 km are as follows:

Bagon [shiny encounter will be available]

Deino [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available]

Rockruff [shiny encounter will be available]

The eggs from Adventure Sync are delivered every Monday at the beginning of a week for the amount of km a player has walked for the previous seven days.

With the new season in full swing, interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to find what the studio has in store for the holiday month.