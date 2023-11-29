Pokemon GO Escavalier in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Escavalier is a Bug- and Steel-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. With an attack stat of 223, this Pokemon packs a serious punch and can dish out a lot of damage with its Bug- and Steel-type moves. However, when it comes to bulk, this critter does not show a lot of promise. It is also really squishy, proven by its stamina stat of 172, and can prove to be a liability for your time.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Escavalier in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Escavalier in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Escavalier in Pokemon GO

Escavalier in GO (Image via Niantic)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Escavalier

The best offensive PvE moveset for Escavalier in GO features Bug Bite as the Fast move, along with Megahorn and Drill Run as the Charged moves.

Your best option is to use Bug Bite and Megahorn as the primary moves for Escavalier. Since they match the elemental typing of Escavalier, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Escavalier

Counter as the Fast move, along with Aerial Ace and Drill Run as the Charged moves, is the best defensive PvE moveset for Escavalier in GO.

Best PvP moveset for Escavalier in Pokemon GO

Counter as the Fast move, with Drill Run and Megahorn as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Escavalier in GO.

Escavalier’s strengths and weaknesses

Escavalier is a dual Bug- and Steel-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Fire

Escavalier is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Steel

All moves that Escavalier can learn in Pokemon GO

Escavalier in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Escavalier can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Counter

Bug Bite

Charged moves:

Escavalier can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Megahorn

Acid Spray

Drill Run

Aerial Ace

Best counters for Escavalier in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Escavalier if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Shadow Moltres

Reshiram

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Blaziken

Mega Charizard X

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Entei

Shadow Infernape

Mega Salamence

Shadow Typhlosion

Shadow Arcanine

Darmanitan

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are a few counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Escavalier.

If you want to learn about the best teams for Escavalier in this game, you can read this article.

You can follow our November 2023 Roadmap to know everything that Niantic has in store for you.