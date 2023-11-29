Best teams for Escavalier in Pokemon GO

Escavalier is a great Bug- and Steel-type attacker that you can use for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. While Steel-type creatures see great utility in the GO Battle League, the same does not hold true for the Bug-type beasts. Escavalier, on the other hand, gives you the best of both worlds.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Escavalier and Shadow Escavalier, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Escavalier in Pokemon GO Great League

Best team for Escavalier in the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Escavalier in the Great League:

Escavalier in the Lead

Sableye as the Safe Swap

Cresselia as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Escavalier: Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves. Sableye: Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Foul Play and Return as the Charged moves.

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Foul Play and Return as the Charged moves. Cresselia: Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Moonblast and Grass Knot as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Cresselia, Medicham, Scrafty, Jellicent, Alolan Ninetales, Clodsire, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, Swampert, Gligar, Lickitung, Carbink, and Serperior.

Best team for Escavalier in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Best team for Escavalier in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Escavalier in the Ultra League:

Escavalier in the Lead

Jellicent as the Safe Swap

Tapu Fini as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Escavalier: Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves. Jellicent: Hex as the Fast move, along with Surf and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

Hex as the Fast move, along with Surf and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves. Tapu Fini: Water Gun as the Fast move along with Surf and Moonblast as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Walrein, Scrafty, Greedent, Dubwool, Tapu Fini, Golisopod, Altered Giratina, Cobalion, and Steelix.

Best team for Escavalier in Pokemon GO Master League

The best team for Escavalier in the Master League:

Escavalier in the Lead

Hero Forme Zacian as the Safe Swap

Yveltal as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Escavalier: Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move along with Drill Run and Mega Horn as the Charged moves. Hero Forme Zacian: Snarl as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Wild Charge as the Charged moves.

Snarl as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Wild Charge as the Charged moves. Yveltal: Snarl as the Fast move along with Dark Pulse and Oblivion Wing as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Gyarados, Lugia, Zarude, Reshiram, Dragonite, Mewtwo, and Groudon.