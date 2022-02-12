Every form of Furfrou in Pokemon GO in 2022

Furfrou is one of the most unique Pokemon to be added to Pokemon GO recently. This Pokemon has the unique trait of appearing in different "trims" or visual patterns. While Furfrou is not the first Pokemon to have this gimmick, its implementation certainly goes above and beyond.

Furfrou debuted in Pokemon X and Y for the Nintendo 3DS. Furfrou's ability to have different haircuts was a huge detail that dropped when the Pokemon was announced.

There have been Pokemon with the ability to change their looks, but there has never been one as spectacular as Furfrou. Players can change Furfrou's coat at any time by visiting a salon.

However, as many players have surely noticed, there are no Furfrou salons in Pokemon GO. So how are players supposed to find the perfect Furfrou hairstyle? Which styles of Furfrou have made their way into Niantic's mobile game? Learn more about the Pokemon’s hairstyles here.

Finding the right Furfrou in Pokemon GO

A group of Furfrou as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Furfrou was added to Pokemon GO during the Fashion Week event. The big draw for Furfrou at the time was how well it fit with the theme of Fashion Week, thanks to its trims. Players were unsurprisingly excited to learn about how to get their desired trim.

In order to change Furfrou's trim, the player will need to undergo the following steps:

Collect stardust and Furfrou candies.

After collecting 25 Furfrou candies and 10,000 stardust, players can choose a trim from Furfrou's profile menu.

Furfrou’s trims differ according to the region of the player. Six of the nine trims are restricted to different regions. The newest one, Heart Trim, is only available in the ongoing Valentine's Day event.

Players will need to travel to these locations to get the various trims of Furfrou:

The Americas house the Debutante Trim

The Middle East, Africa, and Europe are home to the Diamond Trim

The Star Trim is restricted to the Asia-Pacific region

France is where players can obtain the La Reine trim

The Kabuki Trim is restricted to Japan

Players can obtain the Pharoah Trim by visiting Egypt

The final trim, the Heart Trim, is only available for a limited time. This trim can only be obtained throughout the duration of the ongoing Valentine's Day event.

While the Dandy and Matron trims are available by default, players may want some variation with in their favorite canine Pokemon. Luckily, Pokemon GO delivers on this front as long as players are willing to visit various countries and regions across the globe.

