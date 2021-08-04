Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour in August 2021

Pokemon GO's summer schedule is well underway, and August appears to have plenty in store for trainers.

Alongside the continuation of the Ultra Unlock event, Niantic recently released an updated blog post detailing the month's Spotlight Hours. These hours, for those who may not be familiar, are weekly mini-events in which players have opportunities for some extra rewards and to catch some less-than-typical Pokemon.

They occur on Tuesdays from 6:00pm to 7:00pm local time and also provide trainers with bonuses such as extra XP, Stardust, and candies for certain Pokemon.

There are five total Spotlight Hours this month, and Niantic's blog post has given players the chance to think ahead and plan accordingly.

Pokemon GO: All Spotlight Hours in August

Image via Niantic

Today, Niantic's first Spotlight Hour is already on the way. Some Pokemon GO trainers are well aware of the month's schedule and are getting ready to catch some wild Pokemon and reap solid benefits.

For trainers who may not have seen Niantic's update, the schedule for Spotlight Hours for the month of August is as follows:

August 3, 2021: Magnemite will appear more in the wild, and players will earn twice as much Stardust for catching Pokemon.

August 10, 2021: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and players will get double XP for catching Pokemon.

August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will appear more in Pokemon GO's wild, and players will snag twice the usual candy for catching Pokemon.

August 24, 2021: According to Niantic's update, a "certain Pokemon" will be in the spotlight, and players will get twice as much candy for transferring Pokemon.

August 31, 2021: Another "certain Pokemon" will be showcased in this spotlight hour, and players will get double XP when evolving Pokemon.

The "certain Pokemon" trope is one Niantic enjoys employing to intrigue Pokemon GO players, and it appears August is getting the same treatment as many months before it. As the days move along, Niantic will likely reveal these mysterious Pokemon at the end of this month's Spotlight Hours.

All the same, East and West Sea Shellos offer a particularly rare opportunity for trainers and collectors, as these Pokemon have been region locked for a long while, depending on what hemisphere players find themselves in.

The recent Ultra Unlock event has somewhat flipped this mechanic on its head, as many Pokemon, normally exclusive to certain regions of the world, are now available worldwide.

