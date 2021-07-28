How to get East Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO

For Pokemon GO players who may not know, Shellos is a Pokemon that is ordinarily locked depending on which part of the real world the player finds themselves in.

Normally, the East and West Sea forms of Shellos are locked to the Eastern and Western portions of Earth's hemisphere respectively. Fortunately for players who aren't capable of or keen on traveling between hemispheres, Niantic has introduced a Pokemon GO event to give trainers a shot at capturing regional-locked Pokemon like Shellos.

The Ultra Unlock event presents a rare opportunity for trainers to fill out their Pokedexes and collect rare regional Pokemon without traveling.

Pokemon GO: Catching East Sea Shellos during the Ultra Unlock event

Image via The Pokemon Company

Niantic's Ultra Unlock event in Pokemon GO is separated into three parts: Time, Space, and a currently unknown third theme. Players hoping to capture East Sea Shellos specifically will have to wait for the second part of the event, which is centered around Space.

This portion of the event begins on August 6, 2021 at 10:00am to August 17, 2021 at 8:00pm local time.

During this portion of Ultra Unlock, Pokemon GO trainers can find East and West Sea Shellos both as one star raid bosses, as well as hatching from 7 kilometer eggs.

Although they will allegedly not be appearing more often in the wild, according to Niantic, the two forms of Shellos will be readily available from egg hatches and as easily-beatable raid bosses at gyms throughout the game world.

For players hoping to get East Sea Shellos from raiding gyms, they may want to bring along a few Grass- and Electric-type Pokemon. Even though one star raid bosses aren't typically tough to beat solo, beating them by using type advantages can make the process even faster.

Since East Sea Shellos doesn't have a particularly high maximum CP, they shouldn't put up much of a fight in gym raids.

Additionally, getting 7km eggs to hatch East Sea Shellos will require a little luck. Players will need to spin Pokestops in order to collect the needed eggs, which may not drop immediately from spinning a Pokestop's photo disc. Since 7km eggs have to compete in spawn chance with lower distance eggs, it may take a little time and effort in order to receive them.

Not only this, but there is no guarantee that a 7km egg will hatch East Sea Shellos, so Pokemon GO players will need to incubate as many eggs as they can. This can be sped up by using Blue or Super Incubators, which reduce the needed distance to hatch an incubated egg.

