How to Fast Catch in Pokemon GO

There are many tips and tricks to learn in Pokemon GO, and the Fast Catch method is a great one to remember for Pokemon encounters.

It takes some finger dexterity and a good amount of practice, but Fast Catching allows players to skip the capture animation of a Pokemon and get right to the results.

For trainers hoping to catch Pokemon quickly and in high volume, every second matters. Fast Catching can speed things up even more. The tactic will take two hands, and players will need to practice to get it just right. Committed trainers only stand to gain from this trick.

Steps to performing a Fast Catch in Pokemon GO

The Fast Catch method is a great one to learn for Pokemon encounters (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to learning the Fast Catch trick in Pokemon GO, there are six steps to remember. This method can be repeated as many times as desired in order to rack up Pokemon catches quickly.

Though Niantic may patch this trick in the future, it can be incredibly helpful to catch Pokemon in a timely fashion for now.

Players can follow these steps to Fast Catch in Pokemon GO:

Enter a catch encounter for a Pokemon. Players can use a berry here (or not if they don't want to) and slide their right thumb near the Pokeball icon towards the right side of the screen. Don't open the Pokeball icon but instead move it slightly to the left. With the player's left hand, throw a Pokeball of choice at the Pokemon. If the player lands their Pokeball, they should let go of the Pokeball icon on the right. Players should soon see the "Run" icon appear in the top left corner of the screen. Tap that icon and escape the encounter.

If done correctly, the player will skip the capture animation but will still have the Pokemon added to their roster.

It is important to remember that this method does not guarantee that Pokemon will be caught. For those tough-to-catch Pokemon, it's wise to use berries and Great/Ultra balls to one's advantage in order to improve chances of securing the catch.

There's always a chance that players will pull the trick off but come up empty-handed from the encounter. However, that's part of the risk of using Fast Catch. Still, in a situation with several spawning Pokemon on one's Pokemon GO map, it may be worth a shot.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Best moveset for Squirtle, Wartortle and Blastoise

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh