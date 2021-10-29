Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour Pokemon and bonus in November 2021

With Pokemon GO's Halloween festivities fast approaching their end, trainers are gearing up for a full event calendar for November 2021.

Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours, much like its Community Days, are monthly fixtures in a given event schedule, and players routinely pencil them in to meet their expectations. But which Pokemon will be available this month during Spotlight Hours, and what bonuses will trainers receive during these times?

Players know that Spotlight Hours take place every Tuesday of the month from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time, but Niantic released extra details on the Pokemon and the benefits in a blog post on October 22.

Pokemon GO: Featured Pokemon and boosts for Spotlight Hours this November

In the blog post, Pokemon GO developers at Niantic detailed every Pokemon available for Spotlight Hours this November and the bonuses trainers will receive when playing during those hours.

Players can find a breakdown of these benefits by date below:

November 2

Cacnea will be the featured Pokemon, appearing more often in the wild. Pokemon GO trainers will also receive double the candy they receive when they catch a Pokemon.

November 9

Chinchou will be the featured Pokemon. Trainers will also receive twice as much candy when they transfer any Pokemon to Professor Willow.

November 16

On November 16, trainers will begin receiving features of the Sinnoh region's starter Pokemon for the rest of the month. For this Spotlight hour in particular, Turtwig will be the featured Pokemon. Trainers will also earn double Stardust any time they catch a Pokemon.

November 23

Chimchar, Sinnoh's Fire-type starter, will be the featured Pokemon. Pokemon GO trainers will also receive double experience points any time they catch a Pokemon.

November 30

Rounding out the Sinnoh region starters, Piplup will be featured as the final Spotlight Hour Pokemon for November. Players will once again receive double candy for any catch they make.

Aside from Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours, Niantic has confirmed tons of additional content for November.

This includes a Community Day event featuring the Electric-type Pokemon Shinx, the Dia de Muertos event starting at the beginning of the month, new featured Pokemon in raids, the Festival of Lights, a celebration event for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and a mystery event to close out Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief.

With so much to do in November, trainers aren't likely to get bored easily.

