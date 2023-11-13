Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023: Last minute preparation guide

Fashion Week is returning to Pokemon GO in a few days. You can participate in this year’s event from Wednesday, November 15, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm local time. There are a lot of exciting bonuses that you can enjoy during it, but your main focus should be on the shiny Pocket Monsters.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of this fashionable week in GO.
How to prepare for Fashion Week in Pokemon GO
All bonuses during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO
Niantic has announced that trainers who play the game during the Fashion Week will enjoy the following bonuses:
- You will be able to enjoy discounts on a select few avatars in the in-game store during Fashion Week. If you have your eyes on some cosmetics, make sure to check for reduced prices during this event.
- You will get twice the amount of Candies for catching Pokemon during Fashion Week.
- If your Trainer level is 31 or higher, you will have a higher chance of receiving Candy XL for every creature you catch.
All Pokemon debuts during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO
The following creatures will be making their debut during this event in GO:
- Fashionable Dragonite, along with its shiny variant
- Fashionable Wooper, along with its shiny variant
- Shiny Gothita
- Fashionable Quagsire
Best wild spawns in Pokemon GO Fashion Week
These are the best wild spawns that you should keep an eye out for:
- Summer Flair Pikachu, along with its shiny variant. You should get as many encounters as you can to get the rare, shiny version of this creature.
- Fashionable Absol, along with its shiny variant. Since Shiny Absol is permaboosted, you should be able to get this creature easily if you encounter Absol frequently. Shiny Fashionable Absol will definitely be one of the rarer spawns during this event.
- Shiny Gothita, only because it is making its debut.
Best raids during Pokemon GO Fashion Week
You should consider participating in the following raids during this event:
- Fashionable Dragonite in 3-star raids
- Fashionable Kirlia in 3-star raids
- Fashionable Absol in 3-star raids
- Fashionable Butterfree in 3-star raids
- Fashionable Sneasel in 1-star raids
How to change Furfrou form in Pokemon GO during Fashion Week
There are nine types of Furfrou in this game. Most of them are regional exclusive as follows:
- Debutante Trim can be obtained from the Americas
- Diamond Trim can be obtained from Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Star Trim can be obtained from Asia-Pacific
- La Reine Trim can be obtained from France
- Kabuki Trim can be obtained from Japan
- Pharaoh Trim can be obtained from Egypt
- Heart Trim can only be obtained on Valentine's Day.
The remaining two are available globally. You will need 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candies to alter its form each time.
Is it worth hunting for the new shiny Pokemon during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO?
There are a few fantastic shiny creatures that you can encounter during this event. For instance, Shiny Fashionable Dragonite, Shiny Gothita, Shiny Summer Flair Pikachu, and Shiny Furfrou will be available.
Besides the shinies, you will get some exciting bonuses, as mentioned above. So, we feel you should definitely play during the Fashion Week.