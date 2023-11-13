Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023: Last minute preparation guide

Fashion Week is returning to Pokemon GO in a few days. You can participate in this year’s event from Wednesday, November 15, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm local time. There are a lot of exciting bonuses that you can enjoy during it, but your main focus should be on the shiny Pocket Monsters.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of this fashionable week in GO.

How to prepare for Fashion Week in Pokemon GO

Avatars in Fashion Week (Image via Niantic)

All bonuses during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO

Niantic has announced that trainers who play the game during the Fashion Week will enjoy the following bonuses:

You will be able to enjoy discounts on a select few avatars in the in-game store during Fashion Week. If you have your eyes on some cosmetics, make sure to check for reduced prices during this event.

You will get twice the amount of Candies for catching Pokemon during Fashion Week.

If your Trainer level is 31 or higher, you will have a higher chance of receiving Candy XL for every creature you catch.

All Pokemon debuts during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO

The following creatures will be making their debut during this event in GO:

Fashionable Dragonite, along with its shiny variant

Fashionable Wooper, along with its shiny variant

Shiny Gothita

Fashionable Quagsire

Best wild spawns in Pokemon GO Fashion Week

These are the best wild spawns that you should keep an eye out for:

Summer Flair Pikachu, along with its shiny variant. You should get as many encounters as you can to get the rare, shiny version of this creature.

along with its shiny variant. You should get as many encounters as you can to get the rare, shiny version of this creature. Fashionable Absol, along with its shiny variant. Since Shiny Absol is permaboosted, you should be able to get this creature easily if you encounter Absol frequently. Shiny Fashionable Absol will definitely be one of the rarer spawns during this event.

along with its shiny variant. Since Shiny Absol is permaboosted, you should be able to get this creature easily if you encounter Absol frequently. Shiny Fashionable Absol will definitely be one of the rarer spawns during this event. Shiny Gothita, only because it is making its debut.

Best raids during Pokemon GO Fashion Week

You should consider participating in the following raids during this event:

Fashionable Dragonite in 3-star raids

Fashionable Kirlia in 3-star raids

Fashionable Absol in 3-star raids

Fashionable Butterfree in 3-star raids

Fashionable Sneasel in 1-star raids

How to change Furfrou form in Pokemon GO during Fashion Week

Different Furfrou forms (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

There are nine types of Furfrou in this game. Most of them are regional exclusive as follows:

Debutante Trim can be obtained from the Americas

Diamond Trim can be obtained from Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Star Trim can be obtained from Asia-Pacific

La Reine Trim can be obtained from France

Kabuki Trim can be obtained from Japan

Pharaoh Trim can be obtained from Egypt

Heart Trim can only be obtained on Valentine's Day.

The remaining two are available globally. You will need 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candies to alter its form each time.

Is it worth hunting for the new shiny Pokemon during Fashion Week in Pokemon GO?

There are a few fantastic shiny creatures that you can encounter during this event. For instance, Shiny Fashionable Dragonite, Shiny Gothita, Shiny Summer Flair Pikachu, and Shiny Furfrou will be available.

Besides the shinies, you will get some exciting bonuses, as mentioned above. So, we feel you should definitely play during the Fashion Week.