Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 Timed Research and Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 is now live in Niantic's popular AR title, with trainers around the world finally getting to enjoy the fashionable festivities of the franchise. Apart from the debut of Shiny Gothita, players will also be privy to the first appearances of Dragonite, Wooper, and Quagsire in fashionable costumes. Notably, Niantic has also provided a paid Timed Research questline during Fashion Week 2023.
The Fashion Week 2023 Runway Stars Timed Research is available to players who purchase the tickets from the in-game shop for $2 (or the same in local currency).
Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 Timed Research tasks and rewards
The available tasks and rewards for Fashion Week 2023 Runway Stars Timed Research questline in Pokemon GO are as follows:
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Timed Research: Step 1 of 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Diglett in a fashionable costume encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Croagunk in a fashionable costume encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Blitzle in a fashionable costume encounter
- Catch 40 Pokemon - Pikachu in summer style costume encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Wooper in a fashionable costume encounter
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Shinx in a fashionable costume encounter
- Take snapshots of 4 different wild Pokemon - Kirlia in a fashionable costume encounter
- Take snapshots of 6 different wild Pokemon - Sneasel in a fashionable costume encounter
- Take snapshots of 8 different wild Pokemon - Absol in a fashionable costume encounter
- Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokemon - Butterfree in a fashionable costume encounter
Rewards
- Dragonite in a fashionable costume encounter
- 2x Premium Battle Pass
- 5000 XP
Pokemon GO Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge tasks and rewards
Along with a paid Timed Research questline, trainers can also participate in Fashion Week 2023 Collection Challenge to get their hands on a few in-game rewards.
The available tasks and rewards are as follows:
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Collection Challenge
- Catch a Diglett in a fashionable costume
- Catch a Pikachu in summer style costume
- Catch a Gothita
- Catch a Croagunk in a fashionable costume
- Catch a Wooper in a fashionable costume
- Catch a Absol in a fashionable costume
Rewards
- Dragonite in a fashionable costume encounter
- 5000x Stardust
- 10000 XP
The event began on Wednesday, November 15, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm local time. Trainers can check out our Fashion Week 2023 guide to learn more about the event and its offerings.
Our November 2023 content roadmap also provides players with a list of events left to take place in the last few weeks of the month and the Season of Adventures Abound.