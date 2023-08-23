Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global spawns tier list

Pokemon GO Fest’s Global edition is just around the corner. Not only were the in-person GO Fest events in London, Osaka, and New York City major back-to-back hits, but the excitement surrounding the Global GO Fest has not simmered down in the slightest. Be it Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent or a Shiny Pikachu wearing some sort of crown, fans eagerly await this annual event in Pokemon GO.

Additionally, Mega Rayquaza is not the only attraction you will come across in the Global edition of Pokemon GO Fest 2023; you will encounter tons of other interesting Pocket Monsters here. However, it would be utterly tedious and time-consuming to chase every single creature that you run into while playing.

In this article, we will rank all the Pokemon that you will find during the GO Fest from best to worst. By the time you reach the end, you will have a rough idea as to which creatures are worth your time, berries, and PokeBalls.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of all the Pokemon in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Edition

Expand Tweet

To decide which creature is worth your resources, you need to consider a few things:

Is it rare in the game?

Does it have any viability in the Battle Leagues?

Is the creature good for raid battles or as a gym defender?

You could be a Shiny Connoisseur, but then again, no one would skip a shiny encounter.

As mentioned above, this tier list will be ranking all the creatures from best to worst, with the top-shelf monsters being clubbed in the S-Tier. Since all shiny creatures are rare, we will not be ranking them. You should catch every shiny encounter that you have during your time at the Global GO Fest.

S-Tier Pokemon spawns at Global GO Fest 2023

Carbink

Rayquaza

Groudon

Kyogre

Lickitung

Beldum

Goomy

Timburr

Toxapex

Pawniard

Pachirisu

Clefable

Marill

A-Tier Pokemon spawns at Global GO Fest 2023

Bagon

Snorlax

Joltik

Lapras

Miltank

Ferroseed

Gible

Barboach

Girafarig

Scyther

Snover

Heracross

Oranguru

Stunfisk

Roselia

Horsea

Spinarak

Wobbuffet

B-Tier Pokemon spawns at Global GO Fest 2023

Wurmple

Hisuian Growlithe

Shellos

Tympole

Binacle

Trapinch

Hippopotas

Grubbin

Cottonee

Sandshrew

Remoraid

Carvanha

Psyduck

Skitty

Whismur

C-Tier Pokemon spawns at Global GO Fest 2023

Bellsprout

Carvine

Woobat

Buneary

Alolan Diglet

Caterpie

Pikachu

Luvdisc

Shuckle

That covers every creature that you will come across in the Global Edition of Pokemon GO Fest 2023. If you want to learn how to prepare for the upcoming GO Fest, you can refer to this article.