Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global: Best tips and tricks to prepare for the event

Pokemon GO's annual GO Fest Global event is just a few days away. Though many veteran trainers are incredibly excited about what it has to offer, newer players may be curious as to what all the hype is about. These beginners may want to do their fair share of research to determine if they want to participate in this event or not.

Though there is never a reason to particularly ignore any event in Niantic's popular mobile game, it is undeniable that the developer's more recent endeavors have missed the mark. As such, new trainers may believe the upcoming event is not worth it. Thankfully, this could not be further from the truth.

What can players do during Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023?

Mega Rayquaza as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

GO Fest events in Pokemon GO are notorious for their special raids. The event typically marks the big debut of a powerful Legendary Pokemon or alternative form. In this case, new raids will introduce Mega Rayquaza to the game. While this creature will be in the spotlight, players will also want to look into completing other raids.

Carbink raids will be rampant during GO Fest Global 2023. While many may not be interested in competing in these battles, those who have purchased a ticket and have access to Diancie will want to finish as many as possible. This is due to Mega Diancie energy being tied directly with the completion of these raids. This means players must complete a hefty amount if they want to Mega Evolve their Diancie.

Primal Raids will also be returning to Pokemon GO, granting trainers the chance to catch Groudon and Kyogre, while also giving them the opportunity to grind the Primal Energy required to conduct Primal Reversion on them. Additionally, these raids will give players the chance to find these Legendary Pokemon in their shiny variants, with the Primal forms also retaining the shiny status upon reversing.

What should players bring to Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023?

Before the GO Fest event starts, players will want to make sure they have an ample supply of potions and Poke Balls. Potions are very helpful items that can keep powerful attackers in raids for even longer, while Poke Balls are generally known for being the only way trainers can catch wild Pocket Monsters outside of Premier Balls.

When it comes to the special Raid Battles that will be available in Pokemon GO, players will need to know some great counters for each of the three big bosses that can be encountered.

To deal with Mega Rayquaza, trainers will want to stock up on Ice-type picks like Mamoswine and Galarian Darmanitan. They should also consider Water-type creatures like Mega Swampert for Primal Groudon and Grass-type options like Mega Venusaur for Primal Kyogre.

For those who wish to use the heightened spawn rates for rare creatures to hunt for shiny Pokemon, it may be worth stocking up on consumables to increase encounter rates. Incense and Lure Modules can be obtained by spinning photo disks or purchasing them in the shop in exchange for Pokecoins.