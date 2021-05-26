Pokemon GO: Granbull’s weaknesses and best counters

In Pokemon GO, Granbull is a Fairy-type Pokemon that evolves from Snubbull and is not easy to come across in the wild or in a battle.

Despite a well-developed lower jaw, Granbull tips its head back to keep it balanced, and unless startled, it will only bite when in battle. Trainers can find Granbull in Pokemon GO by lurking in spawn locations like churches, landmarks, and cemeteries.

Currently, Granbull can be encountered in Tier 1 Raids in Pokemon GO. However, it has previously been the Raid Boss of both Tier 3 and 4 Raids. Trainers should also be aware that as a fairy-type Pokemon, Granbull is resistant to Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon. Therefore, using any of those types of Pokemon should be avoided when going into a raid against Granbull.

Weaknesses and Counters for Granbull in Pokemon GO

Granbull has a number of weaknesses that trainers can use to their advantage in-game. Steel and Poison are the two Pokemon types that Granbull is vulnerable to in a battle or Raid. Therefore, the best counters players should use are the following:

Mega Gengar using Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill using Poison

Metagross using Bullet Punch or Meteor Mash

Dialga using Metal Claw or Iron Head

If a trainer goes into a raid without any of the Pokemon listed above, it is still possible to win, as long as a Steel or Poison type is used, and Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon are avoided during the Raid.

Image via Niantic

Other Tips and Tricks for encountering Granbull in Pokemon GO

Granbull is boosted by cloudy weather. If a trainer is unsure about how they’re going to fare in a Raid against it, then avoid the encounter when it’s cloudy.

Also, if it is not possible to go into a raid with a Steel or Poison Pokemon in Pokemon GO, a Dragon-type Pokemon is another excellent option. Dragon Pokemon are resistant to Fairy-types, so even though the Pokemon may not have the highest damage in terms of attack, it will have the ability to withstand the incoming damage that Granbull dishes out.