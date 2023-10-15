Pokemon GO Gurdurr in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players have been excited about the Timburr Community Day for a while now, and this event is finally here. It is going to take place today, October 15, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. You will enjoy a lot of exciting bonuses if you participate in this content. Moreover, if you are someone who wants to evolve Timburr for their GO team, this event will help you do that.

This creature has been a rare Pocket Monster since it has only been available through eggs and raids till now. Timburr has two stages of evolution:

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

This article will look at the best moveset for Gurdurr in GO's PvP and PvE battles.

Best PvE moveset for Gurdurr in Pokemon GO

Gurdurr, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Gurdurr

The best offensive PvE options for Gurdurr in GO would be Low Kick as the Fast attack, along with Brick Break and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Low Kick and Brick Break as your main moves in Raids and Gym battles with Gurdurr. These options, belonging to the Fighting elemental typing, will allow you to enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This is possible because Gurdurr is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Gurdurr

Poison Jab as the Fast move, with Brick Break and Low Sweep as the Charged ones, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Gurdurr.

Is Gurdurr good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Gurdurr is a decent Pocket Monster. However, this creature lacks the stats necessary for it to become a top-tier PvE attacker.

Best PvP moveset for Gurdurr in Pokemon GO

Low Kick as the Fast move, along with Brick Break and Stone Edge as the Charged ones will be the best PvP moveset for Gurdurr in GO.

Is Gurdurr good in Pokemon GO PvP?

If you really need a Fighting-type creature on your team, there are far better options in your hat than Gurdurr.

Evolving this entity into Conkeldurr will give you a far better Fighting-type attacker. Besides the latter entity, you have Lucario, Shadow Machamp, and a lot of other Fighting-type monsters that perform better than Gurdurr. As such, it is better to avoid this entity in PvP battles.

All moves that Gurdurr can learn in Pokemon GO

Gurdurr, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gurdurr is a mono Fighting-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

Gurdurr is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Rock

Gurdurr can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves

Low Kick

Poison Jab

Charged moves

Low Sweep

Brick Break

Stone Edge

Best counters for Gurdurr in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mewtwo

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gallade

Mega Latios

Rayquaza

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Latios

Hoopa Unbound

Shadow Lugia

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Gallade

Latios

Espeon

Alakazam

Aside from these monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Gurdurr.