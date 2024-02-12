Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day: Last-minute preparation guide

Hisuian Decidueye's Raid Day event in Pokemon GO is on February 11, just around the corner. As such, many fans who are particularly fond of these Raid Battles have started gearing up for the debut of this beloved Hisuian monster. If this is your first Raid Day event, the concept can seem a bit overwhelming.

However, these particular occurences can be very beneficial if you want to fill out your Pokedex, or if you want to add a new member to your Battle League party. Preparing for these events is quite simple as a majority of it boils down to stocking up on items. Nevertheless, here are some crucial tips you might find handy if you plan on taking part in the Raid Day.

How to best prepare for Hisuian Decidueye's Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As every player should know, the first thing you will want to do when preparing for a Raid Day is to stock up on Raid Passes. One of these items is required to participate in each battle, so players who intend on grinding the event will want to stock up on as many as they can. However, with the recent price changes that have affected the shop, many players may want to know if there is a cheaper way to accumulate these materials.

Thankfully, Niantic provides a free Raid Pass daily from spinning the photo disk located at every Raid location. Three of these free Raid Passes can be stocked up in your bag before you cannot receive anymore. Since those you get from the store are Premium Raid Passes, they stack seperately from the standard Raid Passes.

Additionally, you will want to make sure you have plenty of healing items on standby. Since Pokemon GO uses a live-action battle system instead of the franchise-standard turn-based, every creature you send into a fight is practically guaranteed to take some damage. As such, your battle party can quickly get worn down over time.

Thankfully, these items can also be purchased from the shop in bundles in exchange for Pokecoins. In addition, Revives and Potions can be found in a variety of qualities entirely for free from Pokestops and completing certain research tasks.

How to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Decidueye as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

In addition to having lots of items, you will also know what creatures you should bring to this Raid Battle. To think of a potential team composition, you will need to know what type Hisuian Decidueye is. This critter does away with the secondary Ghost typing that its base form is known for, becoming a Grass and Fighting-type.

The particular type combination leaves Hisuian Decidueye incredibly vulnerable to Flying-type attacks. With this in mind, these are the elements of creatures you should prioritize using. Hisuian Decidueye's moveset also lacks moves that can hit most Flying-types for neutral damage, making them the best defensive options for this raid as well.