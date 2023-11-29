Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels is introducing Hisuian Samurott, along with Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Decidueye, into the mix for trainers to catch. This unique regional variant of the Formidable Pocket Monster will make its debut through a Raid Day event set to take place next month. The occasion will also see exciting bonuses that entice players to participate.

While Samurott features the Water-type, its Hisuian form boasts a dual-type combination of Water and Dark. Trainers will surely want to get their hands on the Pocket Monster once December 2023 arrives.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day date and time

The Hisuian Samurott Raid Day will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023. It will run from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

During this time, Hisuian Samurott will make its debut in 3-Star Raids and appear more frequently than usual, with its shiny variant also being available if trainers are lucky.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event bonuses

The Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event bonuses are as follows:

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 pm to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7:00 pm PST.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Samurott.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event ticket

Hisuian Samurott Raid Day will feature a US$5 ticket (or its equivalent in players' regional currency), including various bonuses that they can enjoy during the occasion.

The ticket will provide the following bonuses to gamers who purchase it:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Our Hisuian Samurott Raid and Hisuian Samurott solo Raid guides will be up soon. Interested trainers will be able to check them out to prepare for the upcoming event.

In the mainline series, players can't evolve Oshawott/Dewott into Hisuian Samurott unless they are in Hisui. To make this evolution, they have to bring Oshawott to Pokemon Legends Arceus, evolve it, and then bring the creature back to whichever game they took it from.

It remains to be seen how this particular aspect of Hisuian Samurott is incorporated into the mobile title when it debuts. The Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap is already up, and trainers can have a look at what lies ahead.