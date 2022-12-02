Pokemon GO: How to beat Sierra (December 2022)

Pokemon GO players will require skill to take down Team GO Rocket's leader Sierra. She can be very unpredictable in matches and has some versatile Pocket Monsters. Sierra's powerful team and her style of battle, where she utilizes all the options she has, make her a tough opponent.
This December, Niantic is offering players an opportunity to challenge Sierra and earn exciting rewards. Trainers can collect Mysterious Components by winning against Team Go Rocket Grunts at invaded Pokestops. Acquiring six of these items will allow gamers to form a Rocket Radar that leads them to Team Go Rocket leaders. Below is a guide to winning against Sierra and her Pocket Monsters this December 2022.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.
Guide to defeating Sierra in Pokemon GO in December
Sierra isn't an easy opponent to fight against. She has seven versatile and powerful creatures. The entire battle is divided into three phases, and she poses an extreme threat in the last two. Infamous for switching between different monsters, she randomly picks her fighters during combat.
You should keep a variety of Pocket Monsters with you while battling Sierra in Pokemon GO. It is also necessary to have extensive type-battle knowledge to win against this leader, and her capability to block Charged Attacks with special shields is also commendable.
Despite Sierra's unpredictability in Pokemon GO, at the start of every match, she dispatches Sableye. This is Sierra’s current lineup:
- Phase One: Sableye
- Phase Two: Cacturne/Flygon/Honchkrow
- Phase Three: Cradily/Houndoom/Snorlax
Sierra has never gone down easily in Pokemon GO, and this won't change in December after she altered her lineup following the Team Go Rocket Takeover event in November.
Counters for Team GO Rocket's Sierra in Pokemon GO
Phase 1 counters for Sableye in Pokemon GO
- Gardevoir - Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Alakazam - Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull - Charm and Play Rough
- Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss - Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Zacian - Metal Claw and Play Rough
Phase 2 counters in Pokemon GO
Counters for Cacturne
- Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Moltres - Wing Attack and Overheat
- Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat
- Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere
- Escavalier - Bug Bite and Megahorn
- Yanmega - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Counters for Flygon
- Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalance
- Reshiram - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Rayquaza - Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Weavile - Snarl and Avalanche
- Glaceon - Ice Shard and Ice Beam
Counters for Honchkrow
- Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalance
- Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Thunder
- Galarian Standard Darmanitan - Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Zacian - Quick Attack and Play Rough
- Gardevoir - Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Normal Deoxys - Charge Beam and Thunderbolt
Phase 3 counters in Pokemon GO
Counters for Houndoom
- Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast
- Kyogre - Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide
Counters for Cradily
- Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Weavile - Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Galarian Standard Darmanitan - Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Zacian - Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Lucario - Bullet Punch and Aura Sphere
Counters for Snorlax
- Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere
- Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast
- Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Focus Blast
- Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch
These creatures are some of the best ones to use when going against Sierra’s team. You should come up with a solid strategy while using any Pocket Monster from above. Utilize monsters that have STAB potential against whatever creatures she summons in Pokemon GO. Create several teams and use the best one; this strategy is sure to work against Sierra.