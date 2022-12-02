Pokemon GO: How to beat Sierra (December 2022)

Pokemon GO players will require skill to take down Team GO Rocket's leader Sierra. She can be very unpredictable in matches and has some versatile Pocket Monsters. Sierra's powerful team and her style of battle, where she utilizes all the options she has, make her a tough opponent.

This December, Niantic is offering players an opportunity to challenge Sierra and earn exciting rewards. Trainers can collect Mysterious Components by winning against Team Go Rocket Grunts at invaded Pokestops. Acquiring six of these items will allow gamers to form a Rocket Radar that leads them to Team Go Rocket leaders. Below is a guide to winning against Sierra and her Pocket Monsters this December 2022.

Guide to defeating Sierra in Pokemon GO in December

Sierra isn't an easy opponent to fight against. She has seven versatile and powerful creatures. The entire battle is divided into three phases, and she poses an extreme threat in the last two. Infamous for switching between different monsters, she randomly picks her fighters during combat.

You should keep a variety of Pocket Monsters with you while battling Sierra in Pokemon GO. It is also necessary to have extensive type-battle knowledge to win against this leader, and her capability to block Charged Attacks with special shields is also commendable.

Despite Sierra's unpredictability in Pokemon GO, at the start of every match, she dispatches Sableye. This is Sierra’s current lineup:

Phase One: Sableye

Sableye Phase Two: Cacturne/Flygon/Honchkrow

Cacturne/Flygon/Honchkrow Phase Three: Cradily/Houndoom/Snorlax

Sierra has never gone down easily in Pokemon GO, and this won't change in December after she altered her lineup following the Team Go Rocket Takeover event in November.

Counters for Team GO Rocket's Sierra in Pokemon GO

Phase 1 counters for Sableye in Pokemon GO

Gardevoir - Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Charm and Dazzling Gleam Alakazam - Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam

- Psycho Cut and Dazzling Gleam Granbull - Charm and Play Rough

- Charm and Play Rough Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

- Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam Togekiss - Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Charm and Dazzling Gleam Zacian - Metal Claw and Play Rough

Phase 2 counters in Pokemon GO

Counters for Cacturne

Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

- Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Moltres - Wing Attack and Overheat

- Wing Attack and Overheat Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat

- Fire Spin and Overheat Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

- Counter and Aura Sphere Escavalier - Bug Bite and Megahorn

- Bug Bite and Megahorn Yanmega - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Counters for Flygon

Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

- Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalance

- Powder Snow and Avalance Reshiram - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

- Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Rayquaza - Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Dragon Tail and Outrage Weavile - Snarl and Avalanche

- Snarl and Avalanche Glaceon - Ice Shard and Ice Beam

Counters for Honchkrow

Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalance

- Powder Snow and Avalance Xurkitree - Thunder Shock and Thunder

- Thunder Shock and Thunder Galarian Standard Darmanitan - Ice Fang and Avalanche

- Ice Fang and Avalanche Zacian - Quick Attack and Play Rough

- Quick Attack and Play Rough Gardevoir - Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Charm and Dazzling Gleam Normal Deoxys - Charge Beam and Thunderbolt

Phase 3 counters in Pokemon GO

Counters for Houndoom

Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast

- Low Kick and Focus Blast Kyogre - Waterfall and Hydro Pump

- Waterfall and Hydro Pump Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

- Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

Counters for Cradily

Mamoswine - Powder Snow and Avalanche

- Powder Snow and Avalanche Weavile - Ice Shard and Avalanche

- Ice Shard and Avalanche Galarian Standard Darmanitan - Ice Fang and Avalanche

- Ice Fang and Avalanche Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

- Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Zacian - Metal Claw and Iron Head

- Metal Claw and Iron Head Lucario - Bullet Punch and Aura Sphere

Counters for Snorlax

Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

- Counter and Aura Sphere Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast

- Low Kick and Focus Blast Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Focus Blast

- Psycho Cut and Focus Blast Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

- Double Kick and Sacred Sword Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch

These creatures are some of the best ones to use when going against Sierra’s team. You should come up with a solid strategy while using any Pocket Monster from above. Utilize monsters that have STAB potential against whatever creatures she summons in Pokemon GO. Create several teams and use the best one; this strategy is sure to work against Sierra.

