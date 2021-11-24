Many Pokemon GO players have been alerted by the recent news that the powerful Hoopa Unbound will soon be available. Players are on the edge of their seats to find out how and when this will be added to Pokemon GO, and what it will take to acquire this powerful new form.

For players who are unaware, Hoopa is a mythical Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon added in the sixth generation of the Pokemon franchise. In Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, the Unbound form of Hoopa was added for players to use through the use of the key item, Prison Bottle.

Players may be wondering how to change Hoopa's form in Pokemon GO due to the lack of key items in the game. Luckily for these players, this is the information we have.

When and how to Unleash Unbound Hoopa in Pokemon GO

Hoopa Unbound as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It was revealed in Hoopa's movie Pokemon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages that Hoopa used to exist solely in its Unbound form until it started summoning powerful Pokemon through its rings to fight for the nearby village's amusement. Hoopa leveled the nearby village to the ground after its fight with various Legendary Pokemon. Afterwards, Hoopa's power was sealed in the Prison Bottle to stop Hoopa's careless rampages.

As of writing, Hoopa is currently unable to transition into its Unbound form. However, starting on November 26th, players will be available to transform their Hoopa into its Unbound form. While in its Unbound form, Hoopa is more powerful with its attack stat being boosted to 311. To power up Hoopa to its Unbound form, players will have to use 50 Hoopa candies and 10,000 Stardust.

For players who are unaware as to how to get Hoopa in Pokemon GO, one is given out during the Misunderstood Mischief Research storyline. The opportunity to catch Hoopa is rewarded after completing the 3rd stage of the Misunderstood Mischief Research.

To summarize, players can power up their Hoopa in Pokemon GO starting on the 26th of November. Players can accomplish this by using 50 Hoopa candies and 10,000 Stardust.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players are not required to complete the special research tasks brought on November 26th to power up their Hoopa, but for players who want to do so, they will have to either complete the Misunderstood Mischief Research or buy the Special Research ticket for $1 in the shop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider