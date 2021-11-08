Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Countering Electabuzz

Electric type Pokemon are on the loose in Pokemon GO. November 2021 has brought an increased spawn rate to certain Electric type Pokemon, thanks to Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights event. Some new Raid Bosses have also joined the roster for the new event and the Electric Pokemon Electabuzz is one of the new challenges trainers can face.

Debuting in the first Pokemon games on the Nintendo Game Boy, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, Electabuzz could be found in the Kanto Power Plant just south of the entrance to Rock Tunnel. Many veterans to the franchise may remember this as the location where legendary bird Pokemon Zapdos could be caught.

With Electabuzz being a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, it may require a lot of careful thinking and planning to defeat in battle. What Pokemon should players bring to the fight? How many players are recommended to take it on at once?

Defeating Electabuzz in Pokemon GO

According to Electabuzz's Pokedex, Electabuzz live in Power Plants to feed off of electricity produced there and are often responsible for causing blackouts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to keep in mind throughout this battle is that Electabuzz is a pure Electric type Pokemon. This means that Eletabuzz only takes super effective damage from Ground type attacks. Electabuzz also resists Steel, Flying, and other Electric type attacks.

Excadrill is the most commonly used counter for taking on Electabuzz in Pokemon GO due to its resistance to powerful Electric type attacks. Excadrill also deals large amounts of damage to Electabuzz due to its access to the powerful combination of Ground type attacks in Mud Slap and Earthquake. For players that have one, Groudon is also a great choice to bring to this battle due to its massive attacking power and defense. However, due to it being a legendary Pokemon, not all players will be able to use it.

In terms of how many people to bring, two is the recommended number. Electabuzz is not an impossible Pokemon to beat by one's self in Pokemon GO, but it could most likely only be done with very specific Pokemon with maxed out IVs. While two is the minimum, the more players brought to the Raid, the less time it will take as well as indirectly decrease the amount of healing items consumed to heal the player's party afterwards.

The thought of taking down a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO can certainly be a little nerve-racking, especially for a solo player. However, with a little planning, the right Pokemon, and a group of friends, Electabuzz is nothing more than another page in the Pokedex. Players looking to make quick work of Electabuzz should bring their strongest Ground type Pokemon.

