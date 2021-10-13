Pokemon GO Raid guide: Countering Lampent

Many players have taken notice of Lampent's sudden appearance as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Some of the more inexperienced Pokemon GO players may want to participate in these Raid Battles but may not know how to defeat the Pokemon. What Pokemon are recommended to bring to the fight? What moves are super effective against it?

Lampent in Pokemon GO: An analysis

"It arrives near the moment of death and steals spirit from the body." - an excerpt from Lampent's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lampent is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon. This is an excellent defensive typing as it provides Lampent with many resistances. However, it leaves Lampent open to attacks from common attacking types such as Rock and Ground-type attacks; Lampent is also weak to Ghost, Dark, and Water-type attacks. Lampent resists Poison, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy, Normal, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks.

Lampent's stats are meagre in Pokemon GO because Lampent is not a fully evolved Pokemon. Its highest stat is its attack of a laughable 169, and its other stats only get lower from there. Lampent has a defence stat of 115 and a stamina stat of 155, which would mean that Lampent will not survive many supercharged attacks.

For specific Pokemon to bring to this fight, there are a lot of options. Due to Fire-types being weak to the most common type in the game (Water), there are a lot of different Pokemon that can easily take down Lampent. Kyorge and Palkia are two of the most powerful Water-types in Pokemon GO; however, they are unavailable for every player and seem overkill for this Raid Battle. Pokemon like Swampert or Omastar are the best options for this fight.

Lampent is often seen by players as being the "Haunter equivalent" in the fifth generation of Pokemon games. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lampent has access to Fire and Ghost-type moves as well as Grass. While Water-type Pokemon are the best for this fight, players should be cautious of Lampent's Energy Ball if it spawns with it. Aside from this, Sharpedo is another great Pokemon to bring to this battle as it resists both Fire and Ghost-type attacks.

Lampent is not a very hard Pokemon to counter in Pokemon GO due to its common weaknesses and low defensive stats. This raid is even possible to do with just one person with the right team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar