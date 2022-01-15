Pokemon GO: Analyzing Magneton's weaknesses and the best counters to use against it

Magneton has gained some attention due to its recent addition to the catalog of possible 3-Star Raid Bosses that players can currently face in Pokemon GO. Due to users having the rare opportunity to find, battle, and catch this Pokemon, many are preparing strategies to take it on.

Debuting in the first generation of the Pokemon franchise back in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy, Magneton was an Electric-type Pokemon that gamers could have on their team. However, due to being found at the Kanto Power Plant, it was overlooked in favor of Zapdos, the Legendary Pokemon found there.

When formulating the perfect strategy to take down any Raid Boss, having game knowledge around it is the key to correctly building a team capable of taking it on. Knowing things like the Raid Boss' typing, its stats, and its moves can help trainers structure the perfect side for any circumstance thrown at them.

Countering Magneton in Pokemon GO

Magneton is a Steel and Electric-type Pokemon. Given the notoriety of the Steel typing for having the most resistances in the franchise as well as housing most of the high-defense Pokemon, players may be unsure about which attacks to use against Magneton.

It only has three weaknesses in Pokemon GO: Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. Ground-type attacks are the most effective against Magneton as both the Steel and Electric typings are weak to it.

When looking at Magneton's stats, users may be surprised to see that they are surprisingly low. This is because Magneton is a Pokemon that has yet to evolve fully. Though it did not receive this evolution until the fourth generation, its build continues to carry the attributes of a weaker, pre-evolved Pokemon.

Magneton's extremely low bulk of 137 Stamina and 167 Defense makes it weak to any supercharged attack or super-effective fast attack.

Expectedly, the best Pokemon to bring to this Raid are powerful Ground-types. The franchise is home to many such powerful Pokemon, both Legendary and non-Legendary.

Pokemon like Groudon, Landorus, and Excadrill are the three best options to bring along for this battle. Earthquake, being the best Ground-type attack in the game, is always recommended to use on the Pokemon that can learn it, while Earth Power is the preferred Ground-type move for the Pokemon that cannot learn Earthquake.

The best strategy for taking on Magneton in Pokemon GO is one that prioritizes attacking its various weak points. Magneton's lackluster bulk and quadruple weakness to Ground-type attacks are its biggest shortcomings by far.

Powerful Ground-type Pokemon like Groudon and Excadrill will have the best luck in this fight and are recommended to be used.

