How to Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Kirlia has become the talk among many players in Pokemon GO due to its revival in relevance after the new Fashion Week event in Pokemon GO.

Throughout the duration of the event, Kirlia has been made a 3-Star Raid Boss as well as having its own special event variant, sporting a classy outfit. Many players in possession of the Emotion Pokemon may find themselves wanting to evolve it into Gardevoir rather than its other evolution, Gallade.

Evolving Kirlia into Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Like almost every other Pokemon, Kirlia requires a set amount of candy to evolve. Candy can be obtained by catching Pokemon in that said Pokemon's evolutionary line. For example, to evolve Metang into Metagross, the player must have enough Beldum candy.

This is a great time for players to grind out Pokemon GO for Ralts candy, the candy needed to evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir, as even though the special outfit Kirlia cannot evolve, it still gives Ralts candy when caught. Catching every Kirlia will quickly rack up Ralts candy.

Promotional Imagery displaying Kirlia's new outfit as well as many others (Image via Niantic)

Upon collecting 100 Ralts candy, which requires catching 34 Ralts or Kirlia without berries, the player will be given the option to evolve their Kirlia into either Gardevoir or Gallade.

Both evolutions require the same amount of candy but Gallade requires the addition of a Sinnoh Stone. Another difference between the two evolutions is their typing. Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type while Gallade is a Psychic and Fighting-type.

Additional Information: Gardevoir

Gardevoir as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Gardevoir is considered by most to be one of, if not the best, non-legendary Psychic-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. With one look at its stats, it's clear to see why.

With a powerful attack stat of 237, not many Pokemon will want to stay in battle when Gardevoir comes out. Its defense stat of 195 and a stamina stat of 169 also give it a fairly decent bulk so opponents are not going to be able to just simply one-shot it to quickly clear it out.

Gardevoir has a great variety in its moveset. With varying types in each moveslot, Gardevior is equipped to deal with almost any threat. For players who want to capitalize Gardevior's offensive capabilities, the moveset of Confusion and Psychic is the best choice because it has the highest damage output per second out of any other move combination.

Kirlia and Gardevoir may appear to be difficult Pokemon to hunt down and obtain in Pokemon GO but can prove to be very much worth the effort. Even in Raid Battles, Gardevoir's strength can be seen and desired by even casual players. With just 100 Ralts candies, players can evolve their Kirlia into a game-breaking champion.

Edited by R. Elahi