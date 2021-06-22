Pokemon GO: How to teach Tepig the exclusive Charged move Blast Burn

During the Tepig Community Day in Pokemon GO, Generation V fans may be able to get an Emboar with an extremely powerful weapon.

Blast Burn was a new move in Generation IV that was actually made for Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver. It could only be taught to the Fire starters. The same thing goes for Pokemon GO, where Charizard, Typhlosion, Blaziken and Infernape each can learn Blast Burn, meaning Emboar was the next in line. Here is how trainers can get access to the move.

Unova Pokemon gets access to great move through evolution

The Tepig Community Day will happen on July 3rd, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. If trainers evolve Tepig into Emboar within that six hour window, their Emboar will have Blast Burn. It’s important to note, though, that Tepig will first have to evolve into its middle evolution, Pignite. Together, it takes 125 Candy to get Tepig to Pignite to Emboar.

Considering the high spawn rate for Tepig, this is also a great opportunity to hunt for shiny Tepig. Any player who takes five snapshots during the event will get five extra Tepig counters.

This event comes along with some interesting bonuses. Players will earn 3x Catch Stardust during the Tepig Community Day. Any incense or lure module activated will last for 3 hours as well.

For 1280 PokeCoins, trainers can also get a special Community Day Box. This will contain 50 Ultra Balls, five star pieces, five incense, and a highly valuable Elite TM. The amount of legacy moves that Pokemon get access to are growing rapidly, so this Elite TM will be very nice to see.

Even though Blast Burn is a very powerful move in both the main series and Pokemon GO, Emboar actually won’t be much of a PvP threat with it. Emboar doesn’t have a great selection of quick moves (Low Kick and Ember), which means it will struggle charging enough energy for even a Blast Burn.

Emboar typically runs Flame Charge, and at a 33 energy cost, this still is a much better move for it. This Pokemon gets a lot of value out of dishing Flame Charges out quickly. If it charges 66 energy, it will still do more damage with two Flame Charges than it would Blast Burn.

Either way, though, Blast Burn Emboar should still be a fun Pokemon to try out. Emboar has 237 base Attack, so Blast Burn will still hurt.

